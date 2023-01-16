LHC hears challenge to taxes on ex-governor’s foreign properties

LAHORE: In a hearing on Monday, the Lahore High Court (LHC) took up a petition from former Punjab governor Syed Ahmad Mehmood challenging the capital value tax imposed on his properties abroad.

Justice Jawad Hassan heard the plea and directed the federal and Punjab governments, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), and the Commissioner of Inland Revenue to provide an answer. The court also decided to consolidate the petition with other similar petitions.

The former governor, a Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) stalwart from southern Punjab, argued that he already pays taxes on his properties in Pakistan and that taxing his foreign properties is unfair and against the law.

He asked the court to declare the federal government’s imposition of the tax on foreign assets null and void.