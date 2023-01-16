NATIONAL

LHC hears challenge to taxes on ex-governor’s foreign properties

By Staff Report

LAHORE: In a hearing on Monday, the Lahore High Court (LHC) took up a petition from former Punjab governor Syed Ahmad Mehmood challenging the capital value tax imposed on his properties abroad.

Justice Jawad Hassan heard the plea and directed the federal and Punjab governments, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), and the Commissioner of Inland Revenue to provide an answer. The court also decided to consolidate the petition with other similar petitions.

The former governor, a Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) stalwart from southern Punjab, argued that he already pays taxes on his properties in Pakistan and that taxing his foreign properties is unfair and against the law.

He asked the court to declare the federal government’s imposition of the tax on foreign assets null and void.

Previous article
IHC hears petition for establishment of legislative assembly in Islamabad
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Anti-polio drive launched to target 44mn children

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has launched its first anti-polio campaign of the year, targeting 44.2 million children under the age of five, the government said. Pakistan and...

Fog clears, motorways re-open for travel

Frontier Corps troop abducted in South Waziristan found dead

ECP defends delay in Sindh local election results, cites complexity of process

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.