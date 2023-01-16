Top PML-N brass meets to decide interim chief minister for Punjab

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has summoned a consultative meeting at his Model Town residence in the provincial capital tonight to discuss the names proposed by Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi for the post of caretaker chief minister of Punjab.

Top leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) including federal ministers Ishaq Dar, Ahsan Iqbal, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Azam Nazir Tarrar, Malik Ahmed Khan, and Ata Tarrar were present at the meeting.

Elahi had announced the names of Ahmed Nawaz Sakhera, Naseer Ahmed Khan and Nasir Saeed Khosa as the nominees for the post after they were approved by PTI chairman Imran Khan. It is likely that one of the three names will be chosen for the slot.

The chief minister had also issued a notification for the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly, which did not come into effect as the governor did not sign the summer sent by the former.

Elahi has also spoken about a possible merger of two allies parties, saying that Imran Khan had asked Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) to merge with the PTI and Moonis Elahi also thinks it should be done.