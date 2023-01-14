Mayers’ all-round brilliance powers Durban Super Giants to win MI Cape Town

CAPE TOWN: Durban Super Giants’ Kyle Mayers displayed all-round brilliance to power his side to a dominating five-wicket victory over hosts MI Cape Town in the fifth fixture of the ongoing SA20.

Super Giants’ bowlers displayed a collective effort to halt MI Cape Town for a below-par 152/8 in the allotted 20 overs despite a valiant half-century from Grant Roelofsen. Put into bat first, the hosts had a dismal show with the bat as they lost wickets at regular intervals and were 45/4 by seven overs before Roelofsen anchored the innings with a cautious knock.

The right-handed batter top-scored for his side with a 44-ball 52, hit four fours and a six.

Besides him, only George Linde exerted some resilience with his quick 33-run knock while the remaining batters seemed clueless against the strong Super Giants’ bowling attack. Reece Topley, Hardus Viljoen and Prenelan Subrayen bagged two wickets each, while Jason Holder and Kyle Mayers made one scalp each.

Set to chase 153, the Super Giants comfortably sailed despite a magnificent bowling spell from Olly Stone, who picked 4/28. The Super Giants batters too put on a collective effort and amassed the total in just the 17th over.

Henrich Klaasen top-scored for his side with a brisk 36 off just 22 balls, hitting four boundaries and a six, while opening batter Mayers was equally impressive with his 23-ball 34. Top-order batter Wiaan Mulder also chipped in the run chase with a crucial 30 off 26.