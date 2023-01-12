Karachi braces for cold wave, temperatures to drop to single digits

KARACHI: Cold winds swept across the port city of Karachi on Thursday as a severe cold wave is forecasted to hit the region, causing temperatures to drop to single digits between January 12 and January 17.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the city’s temperature dropped to 17 degrees Celsius on Thursday morning with winds blowing at 35 kilometres per hour. The temperature is expected to remain between 7C and 9C in the coming days, with winds of 35 to 40 kilometres per hour.

The PMD had previously predicted a fall in temperature in Karachi in the coming days due to the influence of westerly winds which entered the city on Wednesday. Cold weather is likely to grip Karachi and other parts of the province later this week.

The temperature in Sindh can drop to as low as 5C during this period after a westerly system entered the province via Balochistan. According to the PMD, temperatures in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, and Tando Muhammad Khan are likely to reach below 5C, while in Shaheed Benazirabad, Noshero Feroz, Khairpur, Sukkur, Ghotki, and Sanghar the temperature will touch 3C during the said period.

The mercury levels in the northern Sindh districts of Larkana, Kashmore, Jacobabad, Qambar Shahdadkot, and the southeastern district of Tharparkar, will remain between 2-4C, the weather department said.

This forecasted cold wave is likely to affect the lives of many people in the region, especially those who are living in poverty and lack proper housing and clothing to protect themselves from the cold weather.