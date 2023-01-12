NATIONAL

Court dismisses appeal on NOC for Sharif family’s sugar business

By Staff Report

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has rejected an intra-court appeal filed by the Punjab government against the issuance of a no-objection certificate (NOC) to Ramzan Sugar Mills.

The case was heard by a two-judge bench headed by Justice Chaudhary Muhammad Iqbal.

The government had filed the appeal against a previous decision by a single bench of the court, which had ordered the issuance of the document to Ramzan Sugar Mills. The case was brought to the court by a petitioner who argued that the lack of NOC was impacting the livelihoods of hundreds of workers at the production unit.

It is worth noting that Ramzan Sugar Mills and its owners, including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif, have been facing an investigation by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for financial fraud, impersonation, and forgery.

The investigation began in November 2020 and it was alleged that over Rs25 billion were received in bank accounts of various low-wage employees of Ramzan Sugar Mills and Al-Arabia Sugar Mills, and accounts of fake companies set up and controlled by the Sharif group.

