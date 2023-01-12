New PEF initiative to replace terminated schools

— Securing educational future of children main PEF priority, says MD Manzar Javed Ali

LAHORE: Following the approval of the Managing Director of the Punjab Education Foundation (PEF), Manzar Javed Ali, the fourth phase of the Initiative to Replace Cancelled Schools (IRCS) has been launched to open 51 new schools to replace those whose partnerships were terminated for various reasons.

Through the programme, applications will be accepted from across Punjab to open schools in areas where partnerships of several institutions were terminated under programmes such as Foundation Assisted School (FAS), Education Voucher Scheme (EVS) and New School Programmes (NSP).

منیجنگ ڈائریکٹر (پیف)منظر جاوید علی کے حکم پر کینسل شدہ سکولوں کے متبادل نئے سکول کھولنے کے فیز 4 کا آغاز کر دیا گیا ہے. خواہشمند سکول مالکان پیف کے قوانین کے مطابق درخواستیں جمع کروا سکتے ہیں۔ مزید تفصیلات اپ لوڈ کیے گئے اشتہار میں پڑھی جا سکتی ہیں۔ pic.twitter.com/Uox9otVjvq — PEF Official (@PEFPUNJAB) January 12, 2023

Aiming to protect the academic future of the children in those towns, Ali, the managing director, has accorded approval to the recommendation suggesting the opening of new schools.

Under the project, school owners on the sites of recently terminated schools will submit applications requesting acceptance. Incomplete applications will not be entertained, but those rejected in previous phases are encouraged to apply.

The last date for submission of online applications is January 27. Interested candidates are also required to submit the documents to the respective programme directors at PEF head office in Lahore by January 30.