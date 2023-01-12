NATIONAL

New PEF initiative to replace terminated schools

By Staff Report

— Securing educational future of children main PEF priority, says MD Manzar Javed Ali

LAHORE: Following the approval of the Managing Director of the Punjab Education Foundation (PEF), Manzar Javed Ali, the fourth phase of the Initiative to Replace Cancelled Schools (IRCS) has been launched to open 51 new schools to replace those whose partnerships were terminated for various reasons.

Through the programme, applications will be accepted from across Punjab to open schools in areas where partnerships of several institutions were terminated under programmes such as Foundation Assisted School (FAS), Education Voucher Scheme (EVS) and New School Programmes (NSP).

Aiming to protect the academic future of the children in those towns, Ali, the managing director, has accorded approval to the recommendation suggesting the opening of new schools.

Under the project, school owners on the sites of recently terminated schools will submit applications requesting acceptance. Incomplete applications will not be entertained, but those rejected in previous phases are encouraged to apply.

The last date for submission of online applications is January 27. Interested candidates are also required to submit the documents to the respective programme directors at PEF head office in Lahore by January 30.

Previous article
Karachi braces for cold wave, temperatures to drop to single digits
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Rasheed declares end of PML-N’s politics in Lahore

ISLAMABAD: Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad said the successful vote of confidence for Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi by the...

Sharif begins UAE state visit for talks on trade and investment

PM expresses gratitude for Saudi Arabia’s $1bn pledge for flood victims

Foreign Office denies claim of Pakistan origin of seized uranium package

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.