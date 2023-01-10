Imran warns against strikes in Afghanistan amid twin Taliban threats

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has criticised the government of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) coalition for issuing threats of military action against the Taliban administration and called for cooperation with war-torn Afghanistan.

The government has repeatedly expressed concerns over Kabul’s alleged harbouring of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants and not implementing promises to prevent its soil from being used for cross-border attacks.

TTP has ended the ceasefire with Pakistan, increased terror activities across the country and left several people dead and injured, despite Islamabad’s “zero-tolerance” policy.

The National Security Committee, the nation’s highest civil-military forum, met on December 30 and again last week to assess recent attacks by the group that helped its Afghan brethren recapture their country as the US withdrew in August 2021.

The meeting, attended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and army chief Gen. Syed Asim Munir, led to a reiteration of “zero tolerance for terrorism.” The committee also vowed that no other country will be allowed to shelter militants who threaten Pakistan.

But Khan warned the ministers’ statements about planning to attack Afghanistan could lead to a never-ending war on their hands, and suggested cooperation during his speech at the seminar which he attended via video link from Lahore.

