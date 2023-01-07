NATIONAL

Islamabad LG polls: PTI withdraws plea against ECP

By Staff Report
A supporter of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, waves flags beside containers stacked by the authorities to block the Red Zone ahead of the sit-in planned in Islamabad on May 24, 2022. - Pakistani police detained hundreds of supporters of ousted prime minister Imran Khan overnight, ahead of a major sit-in planned by the former leader, senior party members and police sources said. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday withdrew a petition against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for failing to conduct local government (LG) elections in Islamabad despite the high court’s order.

A contempt of court petition was filed against the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja and members of the electoral watchdog by PTI and JI over failure to hold LG polls

The IHC registrar had raised objections over PTI’s petition against the head of a constitutional institution.

On Dec 30, the Islamabad high court (IHC) ordered to hold local government (LG) elections in the federal capital on December 31.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday issued a written verdict on the intra-court appeals against the ruling of a single-bench on Islamabad LG polls.

The IHC Chief Justice Amir Farooq issued the written verdict on the intra-court appeals filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the federal government.

The written verdict stated that the petitioner said there was not much time to implement the ruling of a single bench.

The court issued notices to the respondents at the next hearing. The two-member bench of IHC also accepted the ECP plea to submit more documents and adjourned the hearing till January 9.

Staff Report

