IGP Akbar Khan took key steps to improve Capital’s security situation, facilitate cops

ISLAMABAD: After taking over charge Inspector General Police (IGP) Islamabad, Dr. Akbar Khan dealt the prevailing law and order situation in Islamabad with utmost strategy and ensured effective security of the city, while taking several new steps for the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICP) Police Force.

Similarly, the Safe City Project was restructured and the IGP Islamabad took 45 important steps in a short time of his posting, the biggest of which is regarding the welfare of the force, in which Rs 1.24 billion was released towards payment of arrears of martyrs and employees who died during service.

Rs17.5 million was distributed for the welfare of the martyrs and the families of the deceased and other police personnel. The recruitment of the families of the martyrs has been completed and no case is pending.

Salaries, daily and ration allowances of 9,500 police personnel have been increased. From IG to Sepoy, 30 officers were awarded gallantry awards. Five SPs were promoted on temporary basis, 11 inspectors, 28 sub-inspectors to the next posts. Pakistan’s first Capital Police Hospital was approved at a total cost of Rs5.864 billion. E-health system was introduced to provide better health facilities to the employees.

Efforts are on to implement the promise of sanctioning police law and order and executive allowance. In addition, 500 new cameras have been installed through the Safe City Project, after which the number has increased from 1900 to 2400. Islamabad Capital Police e-paper was published daily. The Police Order 2002 was implemented. 1010 law and order situation including May 5, 2022 was handled professionally without any untoward incident.

The emergency response time on Call 15 improved by 8 minutes. Response time and eagle squad were improved. Inter-provincial criminal Bilal Thabit Gang and his accomplices were eliminated. The Long March was handled professionally and peacefully. The investigation system was improved and the SHO’s office was genuinely and practically empowered in the light of the laws of the land.

The Capital Investigation Branch was reconstituted within the police stations for better prevention of crime. In order to improve the criminal system, the Court Compliance Unit (CCU) was set up to implement the court orders. Gender Crime Unit was established in all police stations to combat gender crimes.

Electronic appearance of the accused in the cases pending in the court was ensured so that precious time of honorable court and judicial security could be saved. A robbery and robbery unit was established to improve the conviction rate and eliminate criminals. Women investigating officers were deployed in 10 police stations to improve the investigation.