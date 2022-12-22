Conspirators will fail to drive a wedge between PML-Q, PTI: CM Elahi

Punjab Cabinet approves recruitment of 25,000 new teachers

Approves purchase of 300 environment friendly hybrid buses for Lahore

LAHORE: The 7th meeting of Punjab Cabinet held here on Thursday with Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, approved recruitment of 25,000 new teachers in School Education Department.

During the meeting held at CM’s Secretariat, Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi directed to initiate the recruitment process at the earliest.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Ch Pervaiz stated that the Punjab government was effectively performing to render public service. “Imran Khan is our leader and we welcome his call. The alliance of PTI and PML-Q is strong and those trying to create divide will face disappointment as they had in the past. Our alliance is meant to serve the public and no conspiracy can stop us from providing service to the masses of Punjab”, he declared. The Punjab CM said those indulging in conspiracies will bite the dust.

On the occasion, CM Pervaiz Elahi informed that Malala Yousafzai had made a request for the recruitment of 25,000 teachers in the schools during her recent meeting with him. He directed to complete the induction process of 25,000 teachers at the earliest. The Punjab cabinet took a mega step with regard to provision of justice to the common man and approved Punjab Public Defender Service Bill 2020 to provide free legal aid. The CM said that the Punjab government will provide free legal aid to the unprivileged and the process would also help create 1,000 employment opportunities, adding that provision of justice to the common man will be ensured. The Punjab cabinet approved extension in the scope of provision of solar pumps for the farmers across the province. The CM maintained that agriculture sector will prosperous with the launch of solar pumps provision programme. The provision of water will be ensure to the farmers and would increase agricultural production. It was decided during the Punjab cabinet meeting to formulate a new policy so as to grant ownership rights to the residents of Katchi Abadies.

The CM directed SMBR to give a final shape to the new policy as soon as possible. The Punjab cabinet granted approval to establish sports endowment fund worth Rs2 billion. CM Parvez Elahi revealed that international coaches will be called to Pakistan to impart training to local players, adding that endowment fund will be spent on the welfare of players.

Approval was accorded to grant special allowance to the leady health supervisors of IRMNCH and Nutrition Programme Punjab. The CM approved increase in special allowance up to Rs5,000. The approval was also granted during the meeting for the special grant of Punjab Institute of Language Art and Culture (PILAC) worth Rs250 million. The CM outlined that all possible steps will be taken to promote Punjabi Language and Culture in the province. Approval was granted to amend reviewed Punjab Government Advertisement Policy 2020. The CM censured that Shehbaz Sharif ruined the advertisement policy, adding that it was necessary to provide adequate quota of advertisements to the regional newspapers along with the national newspapers.

The CM highlighted that the amount of work which was done in last four months could not be done in the last ten years. The masses can be imparted awareness only through advertisement. He directed to lay special focus on the social media and remarked that the present era belongs to digital media. Social media wing will be made more effective in the DGPR office. The cabinet also granted approval to provide additional resources for the Annual Development Programme 2022-23. The CM revealed that Rs50 billion had been added to the size of ADP to Rs726 billion from Rs685 billion. Rs85 billion additional is being spent in the development funds during five months of the current fiscal year in comparison to last year. Approval was granted to make amendments in the Public Sector Universities Act 2022 during the meeting. Approval was garneted to delegate the appointment authority to the Higher Education Department for appointing principals up to grade 19 in the government colleges.

The Punjab cabinet also approved purchase of 300 environment friendly hybrid buses to be run Lahore. The CM disclosed that Rs15 billion will be spent on the purchase of 300 environment friendly buses. Separate bus stop will be established and separate buses will be run for women in Lahore. Special seats will be fixed near the doors of buses for blind and other differently-abled persons. Approval was granted for the appointment of caretaker General Manager Punjab Pension Funds Muhammad Sajid. The Punjab cabinet also granted approval to start the recruitment process for the appointment on regular basis for the post of general manager Punjab Pension Funds to the management committee.