LHC demands record of foreign gifts’ recipients since ‘47

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday ordered the Cabinet Division to provide details of recipients of foreign gifts from the Toshakhana since the independence of the country in 1947.

Justice Asim Hafeez issued the directive on a petition moved by a citizen through his counsel, Azhar Siddique. The petitioner demanded the details of the gifts be made public.

Opposing the plea, the federal government said such details were confidential and therefore could not be provided.

At this, the court wondered how could the details not be disclosed. “Submit the details to the court and the court will decide whether or not they are classified,” the judge said, seeking a report from the federal government.

The case centres on a government department known as Toshakhana — which during the Mughal era referred to the treasure houses kept by the subcontinent’s princely rulers to store and display gifts lavished on them.

Government officials must declare all gifts to the Cabinet Division, but are allowed to keep those below a certain value.

More expensive items must go to Toshakhana under the administrative control of the Cabinet Division, but in some cases, the recipient can buy them back at around 50 percent of their value — a discount Khan raised from 20 percent while in office.

The ruling coalition of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) parties has for months alleged Imran Khan, former prime minister, and his wife, Bushra Maneka, received lavish gifts worth millions during trips abroad. They included luxury watches, jewellery, designer handbags and perfumes.