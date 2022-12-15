UoG VC opens Rs15m smart classroom at Mandi campus

GUJRAT: Vice Chancellor University of Gujrat Prof. Dr Shabbar Atiq visited the sub-campus in Mandi Bahauddin where he inaugurated a state-of-the-art Rs15 million ‘smart classroom’ and attended a welcome ceremony for freshers at the start of new academic session.

Director sub-campus Mian Zahiruddin Babar and his team welcomed the vice chancellor upon his arrival.

Dr Shabbar Atiq expressed his satisfaction with the educational activities and progress of the sub-campus.

Muhammad Abrar, coordinator Smart Classroom Project, in his briefing on the occasion said that the HEC-funded smart classroom had cost Rs15 million.

Mian Zahiruddin Babar, Col (r) Attaur Rahman, principal District Jinnah Public School & College Mandi Bahauddin, Director IT Services Zahid Raza, focal person Smart Classroom Project Hasan Anwar and heads and teachers of various departments were also present.

Dr Shabbar Atiq expressed his resolve to utilize all available resources to provide the students with the latest facilities.

Dr Shabbar Atiq advised the youth to show due respect to their parents and teachers and work hard as students to prepare themselves for making a worthwhile contribution to the country’s progress and development tomorrow. The VC announced that a new bus would be added to the current fleet of student buses at the sub-campus.