NATIONAL

CPEC to take trade cooperation to optimal level: SCCI president

By Staff Report

PESHAWAR: Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Muhammad Ishaq has said that CPEC is an important agreement between Pakistan and China that would take bilateral trade and cooperation to the optimal level.

Similarly, it will help the population of China and Pakistan to upgrade their lives by taking advantage of the project.

He expressed these views during his visit to China Window, a Chinese cultural and information center established in Peshawar. He visited various galleries of the center and expressed deep interest, especially in the gallery related to CPEC.

Muhammad Ishaq signed the friendship wall and also recorded his comments in the guest book. Speaking to the media, the SCCI President said the businessmen of the province have seen very difficult times, but if the provincial and federal governments provide facilities, the business community of Peshawar and KP would continue to play a positive role in the development of the country.

Muhammad Ishaq said the CPEC would start a new era of development and prosperity in the country, but Chinese investors have to prioritize investments in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Peshawar. He said that Peshawar is the gateway to Central Asia. He believes that Rashakai Economic Zone not only would provide employment to the local people but also help Pakistan get valuable foreign exchange through exports.

Muhammad Ishaq expected that a delegation of businessmen from Peshawar would soon meet Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong and invite him to visit the SCCI. He also expressed his belief that the China Window will play a positive and constructive role in strengthening the people-to-people contact between the two brotherly countries.

Previous articleNon-custom paid goods worth Rs 9.8 million seized at Khutti check post
Next articleCountry’s first ever literature-based museum on cards
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

‘Political terrorist’ Imran symbol of country’s degradation: Marriyum

RAWALPINDI: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, while terming PTI chairman Imran Khan 'a political terrorist' said he was a symbol of the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Country’s first ever literature-based museum on cards

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) is working on the novel idea of establishing the country's first-ever literature-based museum on Pakistani languages with the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Non-custom paid goods worth Rs 9.8 million seized at Khutti check post

D.I.KHAN:The district police claimed to have recovered non-custom paid goods worth Rs 9.8 million at the Khutti check post in the limits of Dera...
Read more
NATIONAL

15 die, 1,098 injured 1,088 road crashes across Punjab

LAHORE: As many as 15 persons died, whereas 1,098 were injured in 1,088 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) the Punjab Emergency Services responded in all...
Read more
NATIONAL

No one can deny importance of media: Sindh governor

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tesori has said that no one can deny the importance of media, as it is the eyes and ears...
Read more
NATIONAL

Six civilians martyred in cross-border firing by Afghan Border Forces: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Six persons were killed and 17 others sustained injuries on Sunday when Afghan Border Forces resorted to “unprovoked and indiscriminate fire” across the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Non-custom paid goods worth Rs 9.8 million seized at Khutti check...

D.I.KHAN:The district police claimed to have recovered non-custom paid goods worth Rs 9.8 million at the Khutti check post in the limits of Dera...

15 die, 1,098 injured 1,088 road crashes across Punjab

No one can deny importance of media: Sindh governor

Six civilians martyred in cross-border firing by Afghan Border Forces: ISPR

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.