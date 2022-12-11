NATIONAL

Authorities ordered to expedite development work

By Staff Report
RAWALPINDI: Saqib Manan, the commissioner of Rawalpindi, has directed the divisional government apparatus to accelerate the construction of ongoing development projects across the garrison city.

According to a spokesman for his office, Manan, while reviewing the progress on the development schemes, directed the deputy commissioners of the division to monitor the progress of different uplift schemes and ensure the quality of construction in their respective districts.

He further said out of a total 558 schemes across the division, 403 were ongoing while 155 new projects were launched for which funds of Rs 2.4 billion have also been released.

The commissioner said the welfare of the people was the top priority of the government, before asking the authorities that no compromise should be made in the quality of work and regular monitoring be ensured.

The officers were directed to visit project sites on regular basis and update his office about the progress of the schemes.

The authorities should also regularly monitor the construction work through an application and ensure that data on their concerned schemes was updated regularly.

All-out efforts be made to complete development projects within the stipulated time frame and once completed these projects would bring relief to the general public, he said.

According to the Director of Development, under the annual development programme 2022-23, Rawalpindi district was allotted 217 schemes, Attock 47, Chakwal 49, Jhelum 57 schemes and 33 projects to district Talagang.

Most of these schemes are related to education, Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), public health, highways and local government.

