NATIONAL

Minister applauds Qatar for ‘incredible’ World Cup hosting

By Staff Report
DOHA, QATAR - NOVEMBER 12: Members of the public pose for a pictures next to a Qatar 2020 logo with the skyline of the city in the background ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at on November 12, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Sajid Hussain Turi, minister for overseas Pakistanis and human resource development, appreciated Qatar for hosting the World Cup, soccer’s biggest event, and thanked the oil- and gas-rich Gulf nation for providing employment opportunities to workers from Pakistan.

“Profound gratitude and appreciation for Qatar for hosting #FIFAWorldCup and making incredible security and other arrangements for visitors,” the minister tweeted.

“It has not only engaged the world in healthy activities but also created employment opportunities for thousands of workers of poor countries.”

The World Cup kicked off in Qatar on November 20 in a high-stakes event for the tiny nation which has faced a barrage of criticism and staked its reputation on delivering a smooth tournament, the first held in the Middle East and most expensive in history.

The tournament marks a culmination of Qatar’s soft power push on the global stage and a show of strength after emerging from a 3-1/2 year boycott by Saudi Arabia and its Arab allies, which ended in 2021.

Events like the World Cup “promote peace, unite nations and bring cultural diversity under one umbrella,” Turi noted.

“As [a] minister, I am thankful to Qatar for giving jobs to our people on this occasion.”

Previous articleAuthorities ordered to expedite development work
Next articleAs Mbappe takes back seat, old guard drives France on
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Sharif’s absconding son ends four-year exile

ISLAMABAD: Suleman Shahbaz, one of the two sons of the prime minister, returned home Sunday after four years in London in self-imposed exile to...
Read more
NATIONAL

‘Unsatisfied’ speaker won’t accept resignations of PTI MPs ‘sans confirmation’

ISLAMABAD: Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, the speaker of the National Assembly, refused to accept the resignations of parliamentarians from the opposition Pakistan-Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), who resigned...
Read more
NATIONAL

Authorities ordered to expedite development work

RAWALPINDI: Saqib Manan, the commissioner of Rawalpindi, has directed the divisional government apparatus to accelerate the construction of ongoing development projects across the garrison...
Read more
NATIONAL

Mandviwalla: Developing world going through ‘serious economic’ challenges

ISTANBUL: Experts discussed the difficulties that the world economy that facing today as part of a session of the Turkish national broadcaster TRT's World...
Read more
NATIONAL

‘Made-in-Sialkot’ Adidas ball puts Pakistan in the World Cup

SIALKOT: Even though it is a cricket-mad nation, Pakistan is playing a big part in the soccer World Cup by making the balls used...
Read more
NATIONAL

State land worth Rs15mn recovered on Punjab ombudsman’s involvement

LAHORE: On the direction of the Office of Punjab ombudsman, the Bhakkar administration has retrieved 17 residential units from illegal occupants in Chak No.36/ML...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Authorities ordered to expedite development work

RAWALPINDI: Saqib Manan, the commissioner of Rawalpindi, has directed the divisional government apparatus to accelerate the construction of ongoing development projects across the garrison...

Mandviwalla: Developing world going through ‘serious economic’ challenges

England sets Pakistan a ‘difficult’ target of 355 in second Test

‘Made-in-Sialkot’ Adidas ball puts Pakistan in the World Cup

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.