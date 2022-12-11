Sports

As Mbappe takes back seat, old guard drives France on

By Reuters
AL KHOR, QATAR - DECEMBER 10: Kylian Mbappe of France celebrates during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarter final match between England and France at Al Bayt Stadium on December 10, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

DOHA: As Kylian Mbappe was being muzzled by the England defence, it was France’s old guard who took the defending champions through to the World Cup semi-finals in a nerve-racking 2-1 victory on Saturday.

Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, midfielder Antoine Griezmann and striker Olivier Giroud were all influential in a thrilling match, playing their roles close to perfection to see off an England team who were left thinking they deserved better.

Lloris, identified as the weak link by British media, pulled off superb saves to deny his Tottenham Hotspur team mate Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham either side of the interval.

The 35-year-old Lloris was celebrating a record 143rd cap and just like in 2018, he showed he was reliable in the big moments.

Against one of the top midfields in the tournament, France needed Griezmann to find the right balance between defence and attack and the Atletico Madrid player excelled.

His relentless harassment broke England’s fast transitions in the first half and his calm under pressure gave Les Bleus much-needed breathing space at times.

Griezmann capped his performance with two assists, the first for Aurelien Tchouameni’s first-half thunderbolt, and the second for Giroud’s 78th-minute winner.

Griezmann has now set up 28 France goals, more than any other player, on his record 72nd consecutive appearance.

The second goal came as Marc Thuram was about to replace Giroud, but he was left to jump into coach Didier Deschamps’s arms to celebrate his team mate’s winning header.

Giroud, who owes his place in the starting lineup to Karim Benzema being ruled out injured before the tournament, seized his chance, scoring four goals in Qatar after failing to manage a shot on target in Russia four years ago and being relegated to the bench at the European Championship.

Mbappe had stolen the limelight from him in France’s 3-1 win over Poland, adding a spectacular late double to Giroud’s opener, but on Saturday the 23-year-old happily took a back seat and was seen slapping his team mate’s face in sheer excitement after the decisive goal.

It was, possibly, the biggest takeaway from France’s victory. They can win when Mbappe does not shine or score, and his reaction to Giroud’s goal proved Deschamps’s point when he said he did not need to manage the Paris St Germain forward’s ego.

France next face Morocco, with Mbappe set to battle it out with club team mate and great friend Achraf Hakimi, as Les Bleus look to become the first team to retain their World Cup title since Brazil in 1962.

No team have reached two consecutive finals since Brazil in 2002.

Previous articleMinister applauds Qatar for ‘incredible’ World Cup hosting
Next article‘Unsatisfied’ speaker won’t accept resignations of PTI MPs ‘sans confirmation’
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

England sets Pakistan a ‘difficult’ target of 355 in second Test

MULTAN: Harry Brook scored his second successive century as England set an imposing victory target of 355 for Pakistan on a turning wicket in...
Read more
Sports

Morocco write World Cup history as they reach semi-finals

DOHA: Morocco wrote World Cup history on Saturday night as the first African and Arab country to reach the tournament’s semi-finals, continuing their surprise...
Read more
Sports

Boland takes three in an over to leave West Indies facing 2nd Test defeat

ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA: Scott Boland grabbed three wickets in his opening over to leave a rattled West Indies on 38-4 and facing a heavy defeat...
Read more
Sports

Bayern star Neuer’s season over after ski accident

MUNICH, GERMANY: Bayern Munich suffered a major blow on Saturday with their iconic goalkeeper Manuel Neuer announcing he will be out for the rest...
Read more
Sports

Argentina cruise into semis after Dutch rout

DOHA: Argentina set up a semi-final showdown with Croatia after beating the Netherlands 4-3 on penalties following a thrilling 2-2 extra-time draw in a World...
Read more
Sports

Yamaguchi and Tai cruise into badminton World Tour Finals deciders

BANGKOK: World champion Akane Yamaguchi on Saturday booked a ticket to the last stage of the season-ending badminton World Tour Finals in Bangkok, crushing...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Authorities ordered to expedite development work

RAWALPINDI: Saqib Manan, the commissioner of Rawalpindi, has directed the divisional government apparatus to accelerate the construction of ongoing development projects across the garrison...

Mandviwalla: Developing world going through ‘serious economic’ challenges

England sets Pakistan a ‘difficult’ target of 355 in second Test

‘Made-in-Sialkot’ Adidas ball puts Pakistan in the World Cup

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.