World

Xi to attend China-Arab summit, China-GCC summit, visit Saudi Arabia

By Agencies

ISLAMABAD: Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the first China-Arab States Summit and the China-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and pay a state visit to Saudi Arabia from December 7 to 10 at the invitation of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying made the announcement on Wednesday.

In the lead-up to the summit, the first of its kind between China and Arab states, the Chinese Foreign Ministry issued a report on China-Arab cooperation in the new era, describing the summit as a milestone event and noting that Beijing will take it as an opportunity to promote the building of a China-Arab community with a shared future in the new era.

Previous articlePresident stresses quality improvement in civil service with ‘right person for right job’
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Germany busts far-right cell plotting to overthrow government

BERLIN: German police staged nationwide raids on Wednesday and arrested 25 people suspected of belonging to a far-right "terror cell" plotting to overthrow the...
Read more
Top Headlines

Xi travels to Saudi for three days of Mideast outreach

RIYADH: Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday for three days of meetings with regional leaders likely focused on energy. The overseas...
Read more
World

Bombing at Indonesia police station kills officer, hurts seven

BANDUNG: A man blew himself up Wednesday at a police station on Indonesia’s main island of Java in what appeared to be the latest...
Read more
World

COP15: UN biodiversity talks billed as ‘last chance’ for nature

CALGARY: High-stakes UN biodiversity talks open in Montreal Wednesday, in what is being billed as the "last best chance" to save the planet's species...
Read more
World

US judge dismisses suit against Saudi crown prince over Khashoggi murder

WASHINGTON: A US judge dismissed Tuesday a lawsuit against Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for his alleged role in the 2018 murder...
Read more
World

Roadside bomb kills seven in Afghanistan

MAZAR-I-SHARIF, AFGHANISTAN: A roadside bomb killed seven petroleum company employees commuting to work on a packed bus in northern Afghanistan's biggest city, an official...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Lahore schools, private offices to close thrice a week as smog...

The schools and offices in Lahore will remain closed for additional two days — Friday and Saturday — weekly due to the worsening smog...

US donates $7.5m medical oxygen supplies to Pakistan for COVID patients

Germany busts far-right cell plotting to overthrow government

ECP boss says never opposed electronic voting

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.