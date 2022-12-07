NATIONAL

NH&CD, University of Sydney to collaborate in cultural projects

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: National Heritage and Culture Division (NH&CD) and University of Sydney on Wednesday discussed the areas of mutual interest, including “signing of collaborative agreement between Department of Archaeology and Museums (DOAM), Government of Pakistan and University of Sydney”.

Professor Mark Allon from University of Sydney visited the NH&CD in Islamabad and discussed the areas of mutual interest, including signing of the collaborative agreement with senior officials of the division.

The meeting was attended by Senior Joint Secretary Abdul Sattar Khokhar and concerned officers of NH&CD and Department of Archaeology and Museums.

The Directorate of Archeology and Museums (DOAM) is committed to contributing towards the upgradation and restoration of museums, heritage assets and archeological sites in the country.

Adviser to Prime Minister for Political, Public Affairs and National Heritage and Culture Engr Amir Muqam had recently inaugurated renovated Islamabad Museum here at Department of Archeology and Museum.

A total of 46 artifacts confiscated in the USA have been repatriated to Pakistan and are displayed in the museum.

New artifacts from reserve collection of Islamabad museum have also been displayed in the museum.

The recent renovation and extension of museum has made great impact on the vistors, researchers, students and heritage professionals.

