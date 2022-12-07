Sports

8th BB Shaheed National Tennis C’ship from Dec 12

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The 8th Benazir Bhutto Shaheed National Tennis Championship would kick off from December 12, here at the Islamabad Tennis Complex.

According to Chief Organiser, Fazal-i-Subhan, around 300 men and women players would participate in the Championship.

A total of 13 competitions would be held including men singles, men doubles, ladies singles, Boys U18, Girls U18, Boys U14, Girls U14, Boys and Girls U12, Boys and Girls U10, Special Child, Senior doubles 45 plus, Senior doubles 60 plus and media open event.

Kamran Khalil has been appointed as Tournament Director. The draws of the Championship would be announced on December 11.

The qualifying round would be played from December 12 and semifinals on December 17 while finals on December 18.

Trophies, Medals, Certificates and cash award would be awarded to the players at the concluding ceremony of the championship.

The championship would be played under the supervision of Islamabad Tennis Complex in collaboration with Sindh Sports Board.

Staff Report

