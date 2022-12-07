Sports

PBCC discards reports of issuance of visas to Pakistani team for T-20 WC

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) has discarded a news item spread by the Indian state media that their Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued the clearance of visas to 34 players and officials of Pakistani team for T-20 World Cup Cricket of the Blind.

The PBCC said in a statement that the deceptive news spread like wildfire in the Indian media and created confusion among masses and sports journalists of both Pakistan and India that Indian visas were issued to Pakistan Blind Cricket Team.

The PBCC made it clear on Tuesday that the Ministry of External Affairs, India (MEA) had denied visas to the Pakistani team on political grounds. Pakistan team has collected passports from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad on Tuesday, and no visa has been issued to the Green-shirts.

The misleading news which was spread late Tuesday was nothing but adding salt to the injuries of already dejected Pakistan team.

The PBCC said the propaganda from the Indian state media was just to mislead the sports loving people, federations and states across the world that India had issued visas to the Pakistani team but they did not want to come.

“The basic objective of this deceptive news is to flatten the immense pressure of international communities on India, who condemned and showed their disappointment on denying visas to Pakistan Blind Cricket Team to participate in the T-20 World Cup Cricket of the Blind on political ground,” it said.

Pakistan Blind Cricket Team was currently ranked No.1 in T20 Blind Cricket and refuting visas for participation in the World Cup was to deprive them from winning the title, which would have deep consequences on global sports.

Previous articleGermany busts far-right cell plotting to ‘overthrow state’
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Blasters, Dynamites qualify for T20 Women’s Cricket Tournament final

LAHORE: Dynamites and Blasters beat Strikers and Challengers, respectively on Wednesday in the second phase of T20 Women’s Cricket Tournament to qualify for the...
Read more
Sports

8th BB Shaheed National Tennis C’ship from Dec 12

ISLAMABAD: The 8th Benazir Bhutto Shaheed National Tennis Championship would kick off from December 12, here at the Islamabad Tennis Complex. According to Chief Organiser,...
Read more
Sports

Aqeel, Barkatullah, Abdullah, Yousaf, Muzammil, Shoaib, Mudassar, Abid move into Tennis quarterfinals

ISLAMABAD: Aqeel Khan, Barkatullah, Abdullah Adnan, Yousaf Khalil, Muzammil Murtaza, Muhammad Shoaib, Mudassar Murtaza and Muhammad Abid have marched into the quarterfinals of the...
Read more
Sports

‘Barmy Army’ bring manic energy to England’s long-awaited Pakistan tour

MULTAN: England's "Barmy Army" of diehard supporters brimmed with frenzied energy as they barrelled to victory in Rawalpindi this week, opening their first Pakistan...
Read more
Sports

Djokovic to begin Australian Open campaign at Adelaide International

ADELAIDE: Novak Djokovic will begin his bid for a 10th Australian Open title at the Adelaide International, organisers said Wednesday, after the Serbian was...
Read more
Sports

Cummins out of 2nd West Indies Test, Smith to captain Australia

SYDNEY: Steve Smith will captain Australia in the second Test against the West Indies after skipper Pat Cummins was ruled out due to injury...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

8th BB Shaheed National Tennis C’ship from Dec 12

ISLAMABAD: The 8th Benazir Bhutto Shaheed National Tennis Championship would kick off from December 12, here at the Islamabad Tennis Complex. According to Chief Organiser,...

NH&CD, University of Sydney to collaborate in cultural projects

Xi to attend China-Arab summit, China-GCC summit, visit Saudi Arabia

President stresses quality improvement in civil service with ‘right person for right job’

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.