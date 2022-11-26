NATIONAL

Rapid HIV spread draws concern

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The prevalence of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) has reached alarming proportions as 9,773 new cases of the disease have been reported in the country so far in the current year.

“Most cases of HIV have been reported in Punjab,” officials at the Ministry of National Health said. “In last 10 months from January to October this year 6,106 HIV cases reported in Punjab,” federal health officials said.

“In Sindh 2097 HIV cases reported in first 10 months of this year,” officials said.

Meanwhile, 815 HIV new cases reported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 496 cases from Islamabad, officials said.

Moreover, 259 new cases of HIV reported from Balochistan in 10 months, officials added.

Staff Report

