Homework completed for toppling Punjab govt: Ahsna Iqbal

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Saturday claimed that the PML-N completed homework to overthrow Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led (PTI) Punjab government.

“The Punjab government would be overthrown in a democratic manner and the next Punjab Chief Minister will be decided by leadership of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).”

Talking to journalists in Shakargarh, Ahsan Iqbal said that the tables would turn on the PTI if the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) MPAs vote as per instructions of the party’s president. “PTI was spreading chaos in the country with the resources of the Punjab government,” he claimed.

The planning minister said that constitutional experts had expressed reservations over the establishment of Punjab government as it was formed on a decision of Supreme Court.

The federal minister stressed the need for avoiding chaos for economic stability, claiming that PTI created a negative impression of the national institutions through the Punjab government.

He also claimed that no Chief Secretary or Inspector-General (IG) was ready to work in Punjab. “The Punjab regime was crossing its constitutional limits,” he added.

Ahsan Iqbal announced that PML-N supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will lead the upcoming election campaign. “PML-N has been facing accountability for the past 10 years,” he said, adding that they failed to prove the corruption of a single penny against the party.

Earlier in November, Ahsan Iqbal ruled out possibility of immediate elections in country, citing the flood situation.

“Immediate elections are not possible due to the flood situation across the country,” the planning minister said while talking to journalists in Quetta.

Ahsan Iqbal noted that it was not possible to hold immediate elections in the country as it would take almost six months for the water to recede from the flood-affected areas. “Moreover, the new census will also be held by March next year,” he added.

Lambasting the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) long march, Ahsan Iqbal said people of Pakistan want a long march in economic development and not political.

 

