Overseas Pakistanis real assets of country: Punjab CM

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Saturday reiterated that overseas Pakistanis were real assets to the country and their role in strengthening economy can be overlooked.

“Imran Khan granted the right of vote to overseas Pakistanis when he the prime minister to acknowledge their invaluable services but unfortunately the current “imported government’ in the centre deprived the overseas Pakistanis of this long-due right to vote.”

ہاؤس آف کامنز برطانیہ میں پاکستان کے بارے میں آل پارٹی پارلیمانی گروپ کی کو چیئر وممبر پارلیمنٹ یاسمین قریشی کی ملاقات۔ باہمی دلچسپی کے امور اورپاک برطانیہ تعلقات کے فروغ کے حوالے سے تبادلہ خیال۔ اوورسیز پاکستانیوں کے مسائل کے حل کے لئے اقدامات پر بھی بات چیت۔ pic.twitter.com/KVKjDqZ4Of — Ch Parvez Elahi (@ChParvezElahi) November 26, 2022

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi was talking was with Co-Chairman of All-Parties Parliamentary Group of Great Britain about Pakistan and Member Parliament House Of Commons Yasmeen Qureshi who called on him CM’s House here on Saturday. On the occasion, they discussed matters of mutual interest and promotion of relations between Pakistan and Great Britain.

بیرون ملک بسنے والے پاکستانی ہمارا قیمتی اثاثہ ہیں۔ ملکی معیشت کی مضبوطی کیلئے اوورسیز پاکستانیوں کی خدمات فراموش نہیں کرسکتے۔

عمران خان کے دور میں اوورسیز پاکستانیوں کو ووٹ کا حق دیا۔ افسوس کا مقام ہے کہ موجودہ وفاقی حکومت نے اوورسیز پاکستانیوں کو ووٹ کے حق سے محروم کیا۔ — Ch Parvez Elahi (@ChParvezElahi) November 26, 2022

They also discussed problems being faced by oversea Pakistani and measures for their resolution. On the occasion, MP House Of Commons Great Britain Yasmeen Qureshi acknowledged that CM Pervaiz Elahi completed innumerable public welfare projects during his previous tenure. She lauded that CM Pervaiz Elahi on account of his dynamic vision turned Punjab into an excellent province and brought about positive change in every department, adding that pro-active leadership would be always remembered. Yasmeen Qureshi appreciated that the Chief Minister believes in doing public service and even now he has done works of many years in a short span of time. She stated that the overseas Pakistanis laud the welfare projects of CM Pervaiz Elahi.

Ch Pervaiz Elahi informed the visitor that the present federal government was “murderer” of the rights of overseas Pakistanis. “Now oversea Pakistanis cannot repose their trust in any political party aligned with the incumbent federal government”, he pointed out and added Pakistanis residing overseas were true ambassadors of their country. “We are introducing a comprehensive policy to resolve the problems of overseas Pakistanis.”

Spouse of Yasmeen Qureshi, Nadeem Ashraf Butt, former Provincial Minister Mian Imran Masood, Chief Secretary Abdullah Khan Sumbal, former Principal Secretary to CM GM Sikandar, Secretary P&D CEO PBIT and officials concerned were also present on the occasion.

APNS delegation meets Ch Pervaiz Elahi

Meanwhile, a delegation of All Pakistani Newspapers Society (APNS) called on Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in his office. The CM while talking with the APNS delegation stated that by the grace of Allah Almighty, the political situation was under control, adding that until Allah Almighty does not want no harm will be done to the Punjab government. Allah Almighty has bestowed an authority on him and whatever is granted by Allah Almighty no one can snatch it. CM maintained that by the grace of Allah Almighty, the Punjab government is intact and will complete its term.

The CM ordered to pay the remaining payments of the newspapers within one month, adding that regional newspapers would be allocated 25% quota along with allocation of colour advertisements. President APNS Sarmad Ali acknowledged that CM Pervaiz Elahi was a media-friendly Chief Minister who had always supported the newspapers. He lauded the CM for always showing affection in order to resolve problems of the newspapers. Khushnood Ali Khan remarked that since the Chief Minister assumed his office payments to the newspapers have been started. Matters pertaining to overall political situation and to the newspapers came under discussion during the meeting.

صوبائی وزیر ایکسائز اینڈ ٹیکسیشن و نارکوٹکس سردار محمد آصف نکئی اور رکن قومی اسمبلی طالب نکئی سےملاقات۔صوبائی وزیر سردار محمد آصف نکئی نے محکمہ کی کارکردگی اور نارکوٹکس سبسٹنس ایکٹ 2022 پر پیش رفت سے آگاہ کیا pic.twitter.com/HeTR8KZdKt — Ch Parvez Elahi (@ChParvezElahi) November 26, 2022

Meanwhile, Punjab CM met with Punjab Minister Excise & Taxation & Narcotics Sardar Muhammad Asif Nakai and with MNA Talib Nakai. On the occasion, Asif Nakai apprised the CM of the performance of the department and progress on Narcotics Substances Act 2022.The Chief Minister stated that he had resolved to purge the society from the scourge of narcotics, adding that there was a dire need for undertake stringent measures to prevent the educational institutions from the scourge of narcotics, pledging that the younger generation would be protected from harmful effects of narcotics at all costs.CM Pervaiz Elahi highlighted that we have decided to take strict legislation in order to purge the educational institutions from narcotics.