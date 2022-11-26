KU and lack of ramps

All successive administrations over the years failed to facilitate the life of the physically-challenged students at Karachi University (KU). As a result, such students continue to face challenges even today in this modern age and world in terms of transportation and getting education.

For instance, none of the old buildings on the campus has been built with ramps to facilitate the movement of wheelchairs. Besides, many of the lecture halls have tiered seating arrangements, which makes it impossible for the physically-challenged to be part of such lectures.

Even the relatively new buildings that have been constructed over the last two decades are no better in this critical regard. These basic facilities include a ramp at the entrance of every building, a specially-designed separate washroom, and an elevator or a ramp allowing access to the first floor of any building. It should be noted that 2pc of total seats at the university are earmarked for physically-challenged students under the special quota system. And yet there is no facilitation for them.

Some of the old buildings, including the Dr Mahmud Husain Library (pictured above), were built decades ago and yet provide direct access to the first floor via a ramp. So, somebody at some point did think of the issue and came up with the right solution. Why was the trend not followed once the matter had been acknowledged?

According to the university’s Department of Planning and Development, a ramp has been constructed in the new Visual Studies building to access the first floor. The building is part of the university’s improvement of academic infrastructure reconstruction project, including a new girls’ hostel, a new science faculty block, a centre for digital forensics, and a new social sciences block. The university administration needs to facilitate its physically-challenged students by providing direct access to upper floors via ramps.

If this is not possible, or will take a lot of time, classes should be conducted on the ground floor when such students are involved.

IQRA MUNAWAR

KARACHI

