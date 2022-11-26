Opinion

KU and lack of ramps

By Editor's Mail
11
0

All successive administrations over the years failed to facilitate the life of the physically-challenged students at Karachi University (KU). As a result, such students continue to face challenges even today in this modern age and world in terms of transportation and getting education.
For instance, none of the old buildings on the campus has been built with ramps to facilitate the movement of wheelchairs. Besides, many of the lecture halls have tiered seating arrangements, which makes it impossible for the physically-challenged to be part of such lectures.
Even the relatively new buildings that have been constructed over the last two decades are no better in this critical regard. These basic facilities include a ramp at the entrance of every building, a specially-designed separate washroom, and an elevator or a ramp allowing access to the first floor of any building. It should be noted that 2pc of total seats at the university are earmarked for physically-challenged students under the special quota system. And yet there is no facilitation for them.
Some of the old buildings, including the Dr Mahmud Husain Library (pictured above), were built decades ago and yet provide direct access to the first floor via a ramp. So, somebody at some point did think of the issue and came up with the right solution. Why was the trend not followed once the matter had been acknowledged?
According to the university’s Department of Planning and Development, a ramp has been constructed in the new Visual Studies building to access the first floor. The building is part of the university’s improvement of academic infrastructure reconstruction project, including a new girls’ hostel, a new science faculty block, a centre for digital forensics, and a new social sciences block. The university administration needs to facilitate its physically-challenged students by providing direct access to upper floors via ramps.
If this is not possible, or will take a lot of time, classes should be conducted on the ground floor when such students are involved.
IQRA MUNAWAR
KARACHI

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePutting employees on a digital leash
Next articleDar, Chinese Ambassador for enhancing Sino-Pak cooperation
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Putting employees on a digital leash

As a trend, employees are exploited and treated unfairly in the country, and are considered personal assets of employers. They are often treated as...
Read more
Letters

The difference

I know of a Pakistani who came from the Netherlands, having dual nationality of both the countries, to spend time in his native place....
Read more
Comment

General Bajwa’s farewell address

On November 23, addressing the Defence and Martyrs Day ceremony at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, the outgoing Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Genl...
Read more
Comment

Climate Change as a Threat Multiplier: Gender Inequalities

Hafsa Mahtab Climate change isn't something people get to choose to believe or not: i’ts happening. Since pre-industrial times, human-caused climate change has resulted in...
Read more
Comment

Public Borrowing in Islam

The demise of Dr. Muhammad Nejatullah Siddiqi saddened Muslims from around the world, particularly those who are trying to explore modern-day implications of Islamic...
Read more
Editorials

Haqiqi Azadi no more

PTI chief Imran Khan seems to be forced to abandon all his most cherished positions, all of those which have been part of his...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Comment

General Bajwa’s farewell address

On November 23, addressing the Defence and Martyrs Day ceremony at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, the outgoing Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Genl...

‘Way’ to elections goes through Islamabad, not Pindi: Sanaullah

Climate Change as a Threat Multiplier: Gender Inequalities

Public Borrowing in Islam

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.