JUI-F stalwart made KP governor

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday signed off on the appointment of Haji Ghulam Ali, a leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), as the governor of Khyber Pukhtunkhwa.

According to a statement from his office, Alvi accorded his approval based on the advice of the prime minister in accordance with Article 101-1 of the Constitution.

The summary sent by Shehbaz Sharif was approved on the same day it was dispatched to the president.

Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) had been serving as the acting governor after his predecessor Shah Farman, also a party colleague, resigned in April.