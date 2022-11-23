Pakistan to ask for Interpol help in arresting expatriate who killed Karachi police

KARACHI: Pakistan will ask Interpol for help in arresting an overseas Pakistan man who shot and killed a policeman in the Defence neighbourhood of Karachi and apparently fled abroad.

Abdul Rehman, who was chasing a “suspicious vehicle” in the upscale neighbourhood late on Monday, was killed by Khurram Nisar who authorities said was an expatriate based in Sweden.

Closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage of the event, making the rounds on the Internet, shows the suspect and the police, both holding firearms, disembarking from a black Toyota Mark X car and engaging in an apparently heated argument.

As the situation escalates, the man pulls a pistol and fires more than one shot at Abdul Rehman from point-blank range, killing him on the spot, before speeding away.

Irfan Baloch, deputy inspector general of police in Karachi (south), said Nisar has been declared “most wanted criminal”. “We will ensure his arrest from anywhere [in the planet],” Baloch was quoted as saying.

He said police have contacted the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for Nisar’s arrest and they are writing a letter to the director general of the passport division National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) for canceling of purported killer’s passport.

The official said a relative of the suspect helped him in fleeing abroad, and added that further investigation was underway.