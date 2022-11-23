NATIONAL

CM Elahi announces ownership rights for residents of “Katchi Abadi”

By Staff Report

KHANEWAL: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi announced various development projects for Khanewal including the ownership rights for residents of “Kachi Abadi” of Tehsil Jahania.

Addressing a public gathering at Chaudhry Pervez Elahi stadium Jahania on Wednesday, the CM said all possible efforts were being made to provide relief to the masses. He said various development projects have been started across the province for public facilitation.

He announced various development projects for the district and also announced ownership rights for residents of “Kachi Abadi” in Tehsil Jahania. He said Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Khanewal would be upgraded to 150 beds from 40 beds while a blood bank and labour rooms would be established at Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Jahania.

He said a trauma centre would also be constructed in Jahania while the campus of Bahauddin Zakariya University would be established at Jahania and Kacha Khue.

The CM further announced Girls Degree College Jahania would be upgraded and a new Children’s Hospital would be constructed there. He said speedo bus services would be extended to Jahania and Thatha Sadiqabad for providing transportation facilities to the masses.

He said ambulances would be to 11 Basic Health Units of Tehsil Jahania. He said MRI machine would be installed at DHQ Hospital Khanewal.

He said the motorbike service of Rescue 1122 would be started soon in Jahania and he also announced funds of Rs 200 million for the sewerage system in Thatha Sadiqabad, adding 100 kilometre roads would be constructed in PP-209 and PP-210 constituencies and also announced that 50 water filtration plants would be installed at NA-147.

He said school kids would get a double scholarship in the province and announced small farmers, who cultivate less than 12.5 acres of land, would be given free solar water pumps.

Chaudhry Pervez Elahi said maximum facilitation was a mission and added that people would witness positive change in their lives.

Previous articleTerrorist involved in six cops’ death killed in Lakki Marwat IBO
Next articleTeam formed to investigate killing of cop in Clifton
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Time to promote screen tourism to show world true image of Pakistan: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday underlined the need for boosting screen tourism to showcase the country’s true image across...
Read more
NATIONAL

Govt levied upto to 58pc tax on commercial, domestic consumers electricity bills

Islamabad: The Federal government on Wednesday admitted before the Parliament that the Federal Board of Revenue is charging up to 58% tax on commercial...
Read more
NATIONAL

Mengal underscores CBMs to restore trust of Baloch people

ISLAMABAD: Sardar Akhtar Mengal, Convener of Commission constituted by Islamabad High Court, said on Wednesday that confidence building measures (CBMs) should be initiated to...
Read more
NATIONAL

Ganga Ram still alive in hearts, Punjab CM tells his great-granddaughter

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Wednesday paid glowing tribute to Sir Ganga Ram for his invaluable services in the social sector...
Read more
NATIONAL

Team formed to investigate killing of cop in Clifton

KARACHI: Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) South Zone Irfan Ali Baloch on Wednesday said an investigation team had been formed to investigate the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Terrorist involved in six cops’ death killed in Lakki Marwat IBO

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The Lakki Marwat district police, flanked by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) conducted a joint operation and killed a most wanted terrorist,...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Northern join Sindh in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final despite last round defeat

LAHORE: Northern suffered their first defeat of the tournament as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ended an otherwise disappointing season on a high on the fourth day...

Ganga Ram still alive in hearts, Punjab CM tells his great-granddaughter

Team formed to investigate killing of cop in Clifton

CM Elahi announces ownership rights for residents of “Katchi Abadi”

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.