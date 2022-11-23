CM Elahi announces ownership rights for residents of “Katchi Abadi”

KHANEWAL: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi announced various development projects for Khanewal including the ownership rights for residents of “Kachi Abadi” of Tehsil Jahania.

Addressing a public gathering at Chaudhry Pervez Elahi stadium Jahania on Wednesday, the CM said all possible efforts were being made to provide relief to the masses. He said various development projects have been started across the province for public facilitation.

He announced various development projects for the district and also announced ownership rights for residents of “Kachi Abadi” in Tehsil Jahania. He said Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Khanewal would be upgraded to 150 beds from 40 beds while a blood bank and labour rooms would be established at Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Jahania.

He said a trauma centre would also be constructed in Jahania while the campus of Bahauddin Zakariya University would be established at Jahania and Kacha Khue.

The CM further announced Girls Degree College Jahania would be upgraded and a new Children’s Hospital would be constructed there. He said speedo bus services would be extended to Jahania and Thatha Sadiqabad for providing transportation facilities to the masses.

He said ambulances would be to 11 Basic Health Units of Tehsil Jahania. He said MRI machine would be installed at DHQ Hospital Khanewal.

He said the motorbike service of Rescue 1122 would be started soon in Jahania and he also announced funds of Rs 200 million for the sewerage system in Thatha Sadiqabad, adding 100 kilometre roads would be constructed in PP-209 and PP-210 constituencies and also announced that 50 water filtration plants would be installed at NA-147.

He said school kids would get a double scholarship in the province and announced small farmers, who cultivate less than 12.5 acres of land, would be given free solar water pumps.

Chaudhry Pervez Elahi said maximum facilitation was a mission and added that people would witness positive change in their lives.