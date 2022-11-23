Terrorist involved in six cops’ death killed in Lakki Marwat IBO

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The Lakki Marwat district police, flanked by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) conducted a joint operation and killed a most wanted terrorist, allegedly involved in attack on mobile police van.

According to police source on Wednesday, the police claimed to have killed a most wanted terrorist identified as Waheed Ullah alias Usama, son of Najeebullah, a resident of Kotka Gul Akhtar during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted by the law enforcement agencies.

The IBO was conducted following a tip-off that Waheedullah and his accomplices were present in the proximity of Ghoriwala Police station and Naurang Police station while planning subversive activities.

According to police, as soon as the terrorists sighted the police, they resorted to firing which was retaliated and during the firing exchange resulted in killing of Waheedullah.

The police also recovered a sub-machine gun and ammunition during the search. According to sources the search continued for several hours in the vicinities of Bannu and Naurang areas. The killed terrorist was wanted by CTD and Lakki Marwat Police in various cases including attack on mobile team of Lakki Marwat police which left six policemen martyred recently.