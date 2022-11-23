NATIONAL

Team formed to investigate killing of cop in Clifton

By Staff Report

KARACHI: Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) South Zone Irfan Ali Baloch on Wednesday said an investigation team had been formed to investigate the case of killing of a police constable in Clifton area.

He said an investigation team headed by the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) South had been formed to investigate the murder of martyred policeman Abdul Rahman while the other members of the team include SP City (Investigation) Ali Mardan Khoso, Assistant SP Clifton, SIO Nabi Baksh and SHO Clifton.

The investigation team had been given a special task to arrest those accused who facilitated the accused fleeing abroad, said the DIGP South.

FIA, Interpol and the Swedish Embassy would also be approached to ensure the arrest of involved accused.

Police Constable Abdul Rahman was killed in firing in E-Street, Clifton, by an accused identified as Khurram Nisar, who was allegedly attempting to kidnap a girl from Clifton area. Various videos of the incident were also making rounds over social media.

Previous articleCM Elahi announces ownership rights for residents of “Katchi Abadi”
Next articleGanga Ram still alive in hearts, Punjab CM tells his great-granddaughter
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Time to promote screen tourism to show world true image of Pakistan: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday underlined the need for boosting screen tourism to showcase the country’s true image across...
Read more
NATIONAL

Govt levied upto to 58pc tax on commercial, domestic consumers electricity bills

Islamabad: The Federal government on Wednesday admitted before the Parliament that the Federal Board of Revenue is charging up to 58% tax on commercial...
Read more
NATIONAL

Mengal underscores CBMs to restore trust of Baloch people

ISLAMABAD: Sardar Akhtar Mengal, Convener of Commission constituted by Islamabad High Court, said on Wednesday that confidence building measures (CBMs) should be initiated to...
Read more
NATIONAL

Ganga Ram still alive in hearts, Punjab CM tells his great-granddaughter

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Wednesday paid glowing tribute to Sir Ganga Ram for his invaluable services in the social sector...
Read more
NATIONAL

CM Elahi announces ownership rights for residents of “Katchi Abadi”

KHANEWAL: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi announced various development projects for Khanewal including the ownership rights for residents of “Kachi Abadi” of Tehsil...
Read more
NATIONAL

Terrorist involved in six cops’ death killed in Lakki Marwat IBO

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The Lakki Marwat district police, flanked by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) conducted a joint operation and killed a most wanted terrorist,...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Northern join Sindh in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final despite last round defeat

LAHORE: Northern suffered their first defeat of the tournament as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ended an otherwise disappointing season on a high on the fourth day...

Ganga Ram still alive in hearts, Punjab CM tells his great-granddaughter

Team formed to investigate killing of cop in Clifton

CM Elahi announces ownership rights for residents of “Katchi Abadi”

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.