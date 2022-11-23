NATIONAL

Ganga Ram still alive in hearts, Punjab CM tells his great-granddaughter

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Wednesday paid glowing tribute to Sir Ganga Ram for his invaluable services in the social sector and announced restoration and conversion of Gangaram’s residence in Taxali Gate into a museum.

“Sir Ganga Ram served the people regardless of race, color or religion and dedicated his life to the service of humanity”, Ch Pervaiz Elahi said and noted the world never forgets those who served human beings as Ganga Ram was still alive in the hearts of people.

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi was talking to Ms Kesha Ram Hinsdale, the great-granddaughter of Sir Ganga Ram who called on the CM at his office along with her husband Jacob Croteau Hinsdale here on Wednesday.

The chief minister informed the guests that the Punjab government had built a new 200-bed emergency block in Ganga Ram Hospital in his previous tenure and inaugurated the first phase of the mother and child block in this hospital. “Medicines are available free of cost in all emergency rooms of the government hospitals across Punjab,” he remarked.

“Through the health card, every citizen of Punjab can get free treatment for up to one million rupees per year. Cancer treatment through modern cyber knife technology has also been included in the health card”, the chief minister pointed out and added the Punjab government had allocated Rs125 billion for free treatment through the health card in the budget for year 2022-23.

On the occasion, Kesha Ram Hinsdale said that she visited Ganga Ram Hospital where patients were getting free medicines and best treatment. It is heartening to see the mother and child block in Ganga Ram Hospital.

She said Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi’s special focus on health sector was being reflected in the convenience of the common man, adding that she would never forget it.

Punjab Minister Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Dr Yasmin Rashid, Chief Secretary Abdullah Sumbal, former federal secretary Salman Ghani, former principal secretary GM Sikandar, VC Fatima Jinnah Medical College University Prof Dr Khalid Masood Gondal, VC Fatima Jinnah Medical College University Dr Shamsa Humayun, secretary specialized healthcare and medical education, secretary Punjab assembly, COO Ferozsons Laboratories Usman Khalid Waheed, Aamir Zafar, Sikandar Zaman and others were also present in the meeting.

Staff Report

Sports

Northern join Sindh in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final despite last round defeat

LAHORE: Northern suffered their first defeat of the tournament as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ended an otherwise disappointing season on a high on the fourth day...

