Opinion

Cancer detection

By Editor's Mail
12
0

Breast cancer is curable if detected early, but there are several factors that hamper an early diagnosis. Majority of women themselves tend to ignore the need for timely screening, and then there are those with limited access to clinics and hospitals.

Even when there are no issues related to affordability, access and willingness, the rather conservative social environment prevents them from sharing their concerns with family members. All these factors combine together to take away lives of more than 40,000 women every year in the country.

- Advertisement -

Last year, the Supreme Court ordered the provision of mammography facilities and the involvement of women doctors in all hospitals run by federal and provincial governments. But such measures can only be effective if women have knowledge about breast self-examination.

We need to shun social taboos at least when it comes to critical health issues.

We need to educate women about self-examination, and remove barriers to early detection in order to save precious lives.

HAANI MUSTAFA

KARACHI

Previous articleThe COAS conundrum
Next articleEvils of fast fashion
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Comment

Does the choice really matter?

AT PENPOINT PTI chief Imran Khan has been responsible for bringing Army generals into discourse. Popular leaders, it seems, have the effect of bringing some...
Read more
Comment

The US integrated deterrence approach

The centerpiece of the US National Defense Strategy 2022 is ‘Integrated Deterrence’, which was debuted by US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. He termed it...
Read more
Comment

Behind our safe and stable land is the uniform

With a population of almost 243 million, Pakistan is the world’s fifth populous country and the Muslim world’s second. Pakistan has a 1046km coastline...
Read more
Letters

Reviving streams

Islamabad is blessed with nature’s bounties, and the presence of freshwater streams that flow close to every sector in the capital were, indeed, one...
Read more
Letters

Neglecting agriculture

We were taught in schools and were told by our elders as well as by society at large that Pakistan is an agrarian country...
Read more
Letters

Evils of fast fashion

A lot of us think our appearance speaks for us, and therefore we focus and spend lavishly on clothing, but little do we acknowledge...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Letters

Neglecting agriculture

We were taught in schools and were told by our elders as well as by society at large that Pakistan is an agrarian country...

Establishment more powerful than civilian setup in Pakistan: Imran Khan

Evils of fast fashion

Cancer detection

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.