Sports

Australia confirms Aus Open visa for Djokovic

By AFP

CANBERRA: Australia’s immigration minister said Thursday he “personally” intervened in a visa decision that opens the door for Novak Djokovic to play in the country’s upcoming Grand Slam tennis tournament.

The former world number one was kicked out of the country in the lead-up to the Australian Open earlier this year after refusing to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

But with a significant easing in pandemic restrictions since, Immigration Minister Andrew Giles said the unvaccinated Serb was now welcome to return.

“Since the cancellation of Mr Djokovic’s visa in January 2022, all Covid-19-related Australian border restrictions […] have been removed, including the requirement to provide evidence of Covid-19 vaccination status to enter Australia,” he said in a statement.

“Mr Djokovic has subsequently been granted a temporary visa to enter Australia.”

Australia’s previous conservative government barred Djokovic — one of the top men’s tennis players of his generation — from returning to Australia until 2025.

Giles said that, as the country’s immigration minister, he was the only person with the power to overturn that ban.

“The power… may only be exercised by the minister personally,” he said.

Djokovic, who has won the Australian Open nine times, first confirmed the visa decision after beating Andrey Rublev in the ATP Finals in Turin on Wednesday.

“I was very happy to receive the news yesterday. It was a relief,” he told reporters.

“It was a relief obviously knowing what I and the people closest to me in my life have been through this year with what happened in Australia and post-Australia, obviously.”

Djokovic arrived in Melbourne in January for the first Grand Slam of the year, claiming he had obtained a medical exemption to enter the country without being vaccinated as he had recently recovered from Covid-19.

But Australian border officials said he did not meet the requirements to be exempted from strict vaccination rules, and his visa was cancelled after the collapse of a protracted legal appeal.

Former conservative Immigration Minister Alex Hawke said at the time that Djokovic was “perceived by some as a talisman” of anti-vaccination sentiment, and his presence in the country could ignite “civil unrest”.

The Djokovic legal saga played out against a background of rolling anti-vaccination protests in major cities across Australia.

Australia has since lifted its requirement for visitors to show proof of vaccination against Covid.

Previous articleRepublicans clinch US House majority, setting stage for divided government
Next article‘Hardcore’ or bust: Musk gives ultimatum to Twitter staff
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Ireland thrash Pakistan to register historic series win

Ireland women’s team have defeated Pakistan in the third T20I to register a historic series win, 2-1, at Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday. This is the...
Read more
Sports

QUA Trophy: Central Punjab-Northern match heading for a draw

LAHORE: Sindh were guided towards potential safety by an undefeated century by promising batter Omair Bin Yousuf on day-three of the Quaid-e-Azam (QUA) Trophy...
Read more
Sports

Hazara girls upset Peshawar to win ‘KP Inter-College Games Badminton’ title

PESHAWAR: Hazara girls upset strong Peshawar team in the final of the Inter-College Games Girls Badminton while strong Peshawar girls lifted the volleyball trophy...
Read more
Sports

Ex-Norway international footballer Carew jailed for tax evasion

OSLO: Former Premier League and Norway striker John Carew was Wednesday sentenced to 14 months in prison for tax evasion and ordered to pay...
Read more
Sports

Swat girls win Inter-Region Women Games trophy

PESHAWAR: Swat girls claimed the despite presence of strong Peshawar, Mardan, Hazara, Bannu, Swabi Regional team in the Inter-Regional Women Games organized by District...
Read more
Sports

Dreams of wealth turn to dust for Qatar migrant workers

DOHA: Hundreds of thousands of people have flocked to Qatar in recent years to work on giant construction schemes as it boosted its infrastructure...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Australia confirms Aus Open visa for Djokovic

CANBERRA: Australia's immigration minister said Thursday he "personally" intervened in a visa decision that opens the door for Novak Djokovic to play in the...

Republicans clinch US House majority, setting stage for divided government

Myanmar’s junta releases 6,000 prisoners, including former UK diplomat

Epaper_22-11-17 KHI

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.