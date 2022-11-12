57 killed in street crime incidents in Karachi in Oct alone: CPLC

KARACHI: The port city of Karachi, which the financial hub of the country, is facing an alarming increase in the menace of street crime and 57 people have been killed while resisting robbery bids and other incidents in the month of October, revealed a report of the Citizen-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC).

According to the CPLC report, 211 cars were snatched or stolen in October, out of which 49 stolen or snatched cars were recovered by the police.

During the outgoing month, around 5,000 motorcycles were snatched or stolen, out of which only 323 could be recovered. Additionally, 2260 people were deprived of cellphones, out of which 39 were recovered, the CPLC added.

It added that 57 people were killed in multiple incidents while two kidnapping for ransom incidents were reported during the period in question.

Karachi has witnessed an “alarming increase” in street crime after the flashfloods hit parts of the country especially Sindh province, Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi Javed Alam.

He made these remarks while briefing the media on police response against increasing crime rates in Karachi. “After the recent floods, Karachi has seen an extraordinary increase in street crimes in the city,” he said, adding that police have intensified action against rising crime.