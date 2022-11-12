DC Loralai among two killed in Quetta attacks

QUETTA: Two including Deputy Commissioner Loralai were killed and another injured in separate incidents of road mishaps and firing here on Saturday.

Rescue sources said that the accident took place near Benazir Bridge at Spinni Road Quetta resultantly Deputy Commissioner Loralai Jamil Ahmed Rind was killed while his companion was injured.

Unidentified gunmen shot dead a resident of Dera Murad Jamali identified as Abdul Basit in Chandni Chowk area of Quetta and fled the scene.

The bodies and injured were shifted to different hospitals and police after registering separate cases in both incidents started investigations.

Landslide kills worker in Duki mine

A coal miner was killed and another injured in landslide at Duki coal mine on Saturday.

According to details, a big land mass fell over to miners engaged in routine work at Duki coal mine.

One worker identified as Ali Shah s/o Jhanda Kakar was killed while Jalil s/o Muhammad Qasim was injured.

The body and injured were shifted to hospital where the injured was provide medical treatment and the body was sent to native town Qila Saifullah for burial.