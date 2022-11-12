NATIONAL

Saudi Crown Prince MBS’s Pakistan visit postponed

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Muhammad Bin Salman’s much-anticipated visit to Pakistan has been postponed, the Foreign Ministry confirmed on Saturday.

According to the Foreign Ministry officials, the Saudi Crown Prince’s visit to Pakistan and other regions of South Asia has been postponed, adding that the Crown Prince would only visit the Indonesian city of Bali for the G20 summit.

They claimed that new date of his visit to Pakistan would be announced soon.

It is important to mention here that Pakistan’s government was optimistic about the Saudi Crown Prince’s visit despite the political turmoil in the country.

Last month, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the crown prince would soon be visiting Pakistan and that he had expressed willingness to support development projects in the country, including an announcement for a $10 billion investment for the establishment of an oil refinery.

The premier’s remarks had come days after he concluded a three-day trip to the kingdom during which the two leaders resolved to upgrade bilateral ties and fraternal bonds.

The crown prince had last visited Pakistan in February 2019 during the term of former prime minister Imran Khan.

During his visit, the inaugural session of the Saudi-Pak Supreme Coordination Council was held. The council was formed to put in place a high-level institutional mechanism to fast-track decisions in key areas of bilateral cooperation, and for close monitoring of their implementation.

 

Chinese premier calls for strengthening China-ASEAN ties
