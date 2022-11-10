Decaying pride

Gordon College in Rawalpindi is a prestigious institution with a rich history dating back 129 years. Today, its structure is on the verge of destruction and needs thorough rebuilding as its classrooms, blocks, offices and grounds are in a dilapidated condition. No serious repairs have been undertaken in the last 50 years since its nationalisation in 1972.

The college has nurtured remarkable talent and produced a lot of prominent personalities in all walks of life. Students at the college include senior army officers, Supreme Court judges, prime ministers and other senior public office holders, artists, actors, journalists, businessmen and corporate leaders. It’s a shame that their alma mater is down in the dumps.

The authorities concerned should immediately release sufficient funds for repair, reconstruction and maintenance of the structure. If that is not possible, the college should be declared a national heritage building under the relevant clauses so that its structure along with its rich tradition may somehow be saved.

ZAFAR ULLAH SHAHEEN, KHURRUM SHAHZAD

RAWALPINDI