Sports

Sri Lanka’s Gunathilaka appears in court on sex assault charges

By AFP
Sri Lanka's Danushka Gunathilaka plays a shot during the first one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Sri Lanka and Australia at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on June 14, 2022. (Photo by ISHARA S. KODIKARA / AFP) (Photo by ISHARA S. KODIKARA/AFP via Getty Images)

SYDNEY: Sri Lankan cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka appeared by video link in handcuffs at a Sydney court on Monday to seek bail after he was charged with four counts of sexual assault.

Gunathilaka, who spoke only to confirm his identity, was shown on a screen in Downing Centre Local Court. He appeared calm as he sat wearing a grey T-shirt at a Sydney detention centre.

The batter’s lawyer, Ananda Amaranath, said he would seek bail for the 31-year-old.

Magistrate Robert Williams briefly adjourned the case before hearing the bail application.

The prosecution said it would seek to suppress the publication of some elements that might identify the alleged victim.

Police arrested and charged Gunathilaka on Sunday, hours after the national team lost to England at the Twenty20 World Cup.

Gunathilaka was ruled out during the first round with a hamstring injury but had remained with the team in Australia.

He was arrested at a hotel in Sydney in the early hours of Sunday and charged with four counts of sexual intercourse without consent.

New South Wales state police said on Sunday that sex crimes squad detectives had investigated the alleged sexual assault of a woman in Sydney’s eastern suburbs last week.

Police said the pair met after communicating for several days on a dating app.

Detective Superintendent Jane Doherty, commander of the New South Wales state Sex Crimes Squad, said the pair had then arranged to meet.

“They had drinks and went for something to eat before going back to the young lady’s home,” Doherty told police.

She said police would allege that “the male assaulted the female a number of times whilst performing sexual acts upon her”.

Sri Lanka’s cricket board said it was following the case after being informed about the charges by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

“SLC will closely monitor the proceedings in court and, in consultation with the ICC, will expeditiously initiate a thorough inquiry into the matter and take stern action against the player if found guilty,” it said in a statement

Gunathilaka made his international debut in 2015 and has played eight Tests, 47 ODIs and 46 T20s.

Previous articleIndia at 75: upending narratives and rewriting history
Next articleIndia coach Dravid thrilled with ‘phenomenal’ Yadav
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

India coach Dravid thrilled with ‘phenomenal’ Yadav

MELBOURNE: India's rout of Zimbabwe at the T20 World Cup on Sunday may have lacked for drama but Suryakumar Yadav ensured most of the...
Read more
Sports

Pakistan u-19 dominates on 3rd-day of 1st test match

MULTAN: Pakistan under-19 batting line dominated on third-day of four-day first and the only test match against Bangladesh at Multan Cricket Stadium. Centuries by Pakistan...
Read more
Sports

Teenager Rune upsets Djokovic to win Paris Masters

PARIS: Danish teenager Holger Rune shocked six-time champion Novak Djokovic to clinch his first Masters title in Paris on Sunday after coming from a...
Read more
Sports

Hacking gang targeted Qatar World Cup critics

LONDON: An India-based computer hacking gang targeted critics of the Qatar World Cup, an investigation by British journalists said on Sunday, as the Qatari...
Read more
Sports

PTF announces 11th culligan throwball tournament draws

KARACHI: Pakistan Throwball Federation (PTF) announced the draws of 11th Culligan Boys and Girls Throwball Tournament. The Tournament will be played from November 8-12, here...
Read more
Sports

Yadav stars as India set up England T20 World Cup semi-final

MELBOURNE: Suryakumar Yadav hit a blazing unbeaten 61 as India set up a Twenty20 World Cup semi-final against England by crushing Zimbabwe by 71...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.