England’s Wood says attack on Imran worrisome ahead of tour

By Reuters
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 27: Mark Wood of England takes the ball at the top of his mark during day two of the Third Test match in the Ashes series between Australia and England at Melbourne Cricket Ground on December 27, 2021 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Darrian Traynor - CA/Cricket Australia via Getty Images)

LONDON: England’s Mark Wood said an attack on former prime minister Imran Khan was worrying ahead of a three-test series in the country, but added that he trusted the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to assess any security concerns.

Khan, who was ousted as prime minister in April, was six days into a protest procession bound for Islamabad when he was shot in the shin on Thursday.

Wood played in a seven-match T20 series hosted by Pakistan in September and October. The 32-year-old is also part of the England squad that will play tests in Rawalpindi, Multan and Karachi in December.

"It's obviously not great is it," Wood told reporters ahead of Saturday's T20 World Cup clash with Sri Lanka. "First of all he's an ex-cricketer, so it's close to home for us. It's obviously hugely sad news to hear that as a group."

“It’s obviously not great is it,” Wood told reporters ahead of Saturday’s T20 World Cup clash with Sri Lanka. “First of all he’s an ex-cricketer, so it’s close to home for us. It’s obviously hugely sad news to hear that as a group.

“From the security, we had (on the T20 tour) I can only mention what we came across and it was fantastic. We were looked after really well but I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t worried by that because you’re going back there when there’s been trouble.

“… it’ll be for people above me to decide whatever happens. But obviously, it’s worrying when you’re going back there as a cricketer and there’s unrest in the country. It’s for their country to deal with, not us. We trust our security guys that tell us what to do.”

In September last year, England followed New Zealand into cancelling a scheduled white-ball tour to Pakistan due to security concerns.

International teams have largely refused to tour Pakistan since an attack by militants on the Sri Lankan team bus in Lahore in 2009 killed six policemen and two civilians.

Pakistan hosted Australia earlier this year and have landed hosting rights for next year’s Asia Cup and the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Reuters

Sports

Pakistan join India in semis after Dutch dump South Africa

MELBOURNE: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by five wickets in their final Super 12 match to join Group 2 rivals India in the semi-finals of the...

Dacoits kill five policemen in Sindh

Pakistan in ‘perilous situation’ after Imran assassination bid

England’s Wood says attack on Imran worrisome ahead of tour

