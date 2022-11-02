NATIONAL

Administrative, financial relief for complainants on Punjab ombudsman order

By Staff Report

LAHORE: The administration of Bahawalpur has re-functionalised seven filtration plants to provide clean drinking water to the local people, in compliance with the own-motion notice of Punjab Ombudsman retired Maj. Azam Suleman Khan over the news about the problem following the closure of the filtration plant in the Head Panjnad town.

In a statement released on Wednesday, a spokesman for the agency said the police have punished Sub-Inspector Hasan Ejaz with confiscation of two years of service over misuse of authority. This action has been taken on the complaint of one Altaf Ahmad of Multan to the Office of the Ombudsman.

Meanwhile, the spokesman noted the Narowal administration has collected Rs2.7 million as an approval plan and commercialization fees from private under-construction hospitals along with initiation of legal action. This action has been taken on the application of Qadeer Ahmad who approached the office for the same.

Meanwhile, the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department issued a warning to Admin Officer Muhammad Waqas of the DHQ Hospital Nankana Sahib while one-year increments of ward servant/record keepers Ali Abid and Niaz Ahmad have been stopped under Peeda Act, 2006. This action has been taken on the complaint of one Muhammad Usman from Nankana Sahib district, the spokesman added.

Separately, as a result of the departmental action on the complaint of Muhammad Yunis of Kasur who approached the ombudsman office to redress his grievance, one year increment of the accused Muhammad Shahzad SCO has been stopped along with the punishment of not being posted in Kasur district for one year, while the Assistant Director Qaiser Shafiq has been warned to be cautious, said the spokesman.

