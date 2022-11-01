Sports

First KP inter-prison sports tournament kicks off

By Staff Report

ABBOTTABAD: The Superintendent of Central Jail Haripur on Tuesday inaugurated the first ever ‘Inter-jail Sports Tournament’.

The tournament has been organised on directives of Inspector General (IG) of Prisons, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sadaat Hassan.

Speaking on the occasion, Superintendent District Jail Mansehra Najam Abbasi said, “Today is a historic day for the Prison Department, as it the first time that such a tournament has been organised in KP.

He said that on the opening day of the games a cricket match between the staff of CJH and District Jail Mansehra was played at Thakra cricket ground Mansehra.

He said that the event would be followed by such sports matches among all other prisons of the province. The jail superintendent said that they had been focusing on sports facilities for prisoners adding “now we will also emphasize and promote sports facilities for staff so that their physical and mental health and well-being can be improved.”

Najam stated that in the future they would also make efforts to arrange provincial and national games opportunities for their staff so that they (the staff) could compete in such games like other departments.

Sadaat appreciated the administration of both jails for setting a new milestone and directed all other prison circles to focus on sports facilities and opportunities for staff on a similar pattern.

While batting first District Jail Mansehra team made 125 runs in 15 overs which was successfully chased by the central prison Haripur team.

On this occasion, Assistant Superintendent Usman Khan, Muqads Khan Jadoon, Saud Khan and other officers and staff of the jail were also present.

Staff Report

Punjab Tennis Academy signs MoU with LBTC New York for tennis promotion

