TV reporter crushed to death by PTI’s long march container

By Staff Report

LAHORE/MURIDKE: A female reporter of a local TV channel Sadaf Naeem died on Sunday after she was crushed under wheel of PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s container durng long march.

According to details, the incident occurred near Sadhoke, where the female reporter was covering PTI’s long march caravan en route to Islamabad during which she fell down after being pushed and the truck ran over her.

A person has also sustained critical injuries in the incident.

The woman reporter died on the sport after suffered injuries on her face and head and her body was shifted to a nearby hospital for post-mortem by Rescue 1122. After the incident, the PTI leadership stopped the long march caravan and urged the workers to stay away from the container.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan, who was present on the container, expressed deep sorrow and grief over the incident.

In a statement, the late journalist’s husband said that his wife died after the truck ran over her when she fell down from a divider on road. “This is an accident and I do not want to initiate any legal action,” he said, adding that he did not want the autopsy of his wife.

Sadaf Naeem’s funeral prayers will be offered at 69 Shah Deen Scheme near Junior Model School Icchra on Monday.

Meanwhile, a police constable identified as Liaqat Ali has died reportedly of heart attack while performing duty during the long march. According to local media reports, he is survived by three daughters and a son.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also expressed sorrow over the incident saying he is “deeply saddened by the death of reporter Sadaf Naeem after falling from a long march container”.

“Heartfelt condolences go to the family. Sadaf Naeem was a dynamic and hardworking reporter. We pray for patience for the family of the deceased,” he added in a tweet.

PM Shehbaz also announced compensation of Rs5 million for the family of the late reporter. The premier instructed the authorities concerned to “immediately” complete the due process and hand over the cheque to the family.

Later, the premier also telephoned husband of late Sadaf Naeem and extended sympathies to the bereaved family.

“Compensation for loss of life is not possible. We will provide all possible support and help to the bereaved family,” the prime minister assured the journalist’s husband.

President Arif Alvi expressed regret over the journalist’s death and extended sympathies to the grieved family.

“My sympathies are with the family in this hour of sorrow,” the president said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi expressed sorrow over the death of the female reporter, saying he was heartbroken at the incident.

“May Allah grant patience to the bereaved family. Heartfelt condolences go out to the bereaved family in their hour of grief,” he wrote in a tweet.

He too announced financial assistance of Rs2.5 million for the journalist’s family.

“The Punjab government will take full care of the family of late Sadaf. Her death in the accident is very heart breaking. Every heart is saddened by the tragic incident,” the CM said in a tweet from his official handle.

The Punjab CM later increased the compensation amount to Rs5 million on PTI chief Imran’s directives.

“Thoughts and prayers with Sadaf’s family – may they find strength, somehow,” said journalist Yusra Askari said.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz offered condolences to the grieved family, saying: “I am deeply saddened to hear about the loss of a precious life of a TV reporter Sadaf in the line of duty. My prayers for the bereaved family. May she rest in eternal peace. Ameen.”

“Just heard of the horrible & tragic accident that led to reporter Sadaf Naeem’s death during our March. Some of us were far ahead past Kamoke so learnt of the accident late. Such a tragic loss of life. No words can ever suffice to express depth of sorrow to the bereaved family,” PTI leader Shireen Mazari tweeted.

Climate Minister Sherry Rehman said she was “shocked and sorry” to hear of the reporter’s tragic passing. “Hear she fell off IK’s container. Heart goes out to her family in this terrible hour of bereavement and tragic loss,” she added.

“Terrible tragedy the death of Sadaf Sahiba channel 5 reporter. Deeply grieved. She was a dedicated journalist and died in the line of duty. May her soul RIP,” PTI leader Shafqat Mehmood said.

“Terrible news of Channel 5 reporter Sadaf Naeem’s tragic death as she slipped and fell from the moving container… May she rest in peace,” said journalist Shiza Yousafzai.

Investigation needed after suspicion

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has called for investigation into the death of female reporter, saying that the incident became “suspicious” following the revelations of the journalists present on the spot.

Sanaullah said according to the colleagues of the deceased reporter, Sadaf was pushed intentionally which resulted into her death.

The minister said the Punjab government has a legal obligation to investigate the incident and arrest the suspect.

“After this testimony, it is necessary to investigate the incident,” he said, adding that the federal government would probe the matter if the provincial authorities did not take action.

 

 

Staff Report

