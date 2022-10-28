TCP gets go-ahead for import of 0.80 MMT wheat prior to new crop harvesting

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Friday allowed Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) to arrange import of the remaining quantity of 0.80 MMT of wheat through open tendering or through G2G arrangement, before harvesting of the new crop.

According to details, meeting the ECC of the Cabinet was held here with Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Ishaq Dar in the chair on Friday.

On the occasion, the Ministry of National Food Security & Research tabled a summary, seeking permission for the import of 0.80 MMT of wheat through TCP. It was submitted that ECC on 09-05-2022 allowed TCP to import 3 MMT of wheat and directed to devise import modalities. Modalities were devised and TCP was allowed to import 1.00 MMT of specified milling wheat through an international tendering process.

Later, public wheat stocks were re-verified by the Committee and reported that actual shortfall would be 2.60 MMT, instead of 3 MMT. Therefore, TCP was allowed to import only 0.80 MMT through open tendering as well as through G2G basis out of remaining 1.60 MMT on 06-09-2022.

In view of the aforementioned, the ECC approved the proposal and allowed TCP to arrange import of the remaining quantity of 0.80 MMT through open tendering or through G2G arrangement, before harvesting of the new crop. Further ECC directed the concerned Ministry to frame and submit a logistic plan within 15 days.

The Ministry of Commerce presented a summary on suspension of import conditions contained in Import Policy 2022 with regard to import of Timber/Wood.

It was informed that all Pakistan Timber Traders Association (APTTA) requested for extension in the date of implementation of conditions of import permit.

The Federal government subsequently suspended the operation of Import Policy provisions till 31st August, 2022. APTTA has again approached with the same request to support the wood business sector.

In order to facilitate the import of wood/timber, the ECC directed Department of Plant Protection (DPP) of Ministry of National Food Security & Research to review the conditions for import of wood and timber and to bring them in conformity with the international best practices so that the import of wood and timber will not be subjected to unnecessary and cumbersome procedures however, to address the immediate concerns of the wood/timber industry, the ECC approved the proposal to suspend the date of implementation of IPO 2022 regarding import of timber and wood till 31st March, 2023.

The ECC approved summary presented by the Ministry of Industries and Production and allowed TCP to proceed ahead with the lowest subject offer received @ US$ 520/MT for import of 300,000 MT of Urea Fertilizer. TCP floated an international tender in this regard on Oct 19, 2022 and the same was opened on Oct 26, 2022. Three bidders offered rates. Lowest responsive bid was @ US$ 520 PMT for 300,000 MT.

The Ministry of National Food Security & Research submitted another summary regarding the request of Food Departments Government of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan for additional supply of imported Wheat from PASSCO’s stock. It was presented that the Ministry of National Food Security & Research prepares a list of allocations of the recipient agencies at the start of each food year and simultaneously local and imported wheat is supplied. However, provinces have demanded additional supply of imported wheat from PASSCO’s stock. Considering the urgent demand of Provincial Food Departments of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan and subject to the approval of respective provincial cabinets, the ECC granted permission to provide 1.00 MMT of imported wheat from PASSCO’s stock to Punjab ( 0.50 MMT) , Sindh ( 0.30 MMT) and KPK ( 0.20MMT) with full cost and incidentals of PASSCO. Further, 0.04 MMT of local and imported wheat @ 50:50 ratio with full cost and incidentals of PASSCO may be provided to Baluchistan.

The ECC also discussed in detail another summary of the Ministry of National Food Security and Research regarding urgent advice related to the award of 6th International Wheat Tender-2022 opened on 26th October, 2022 for 500,000 MT. Keeping in view results of 6th International Tender, the ECC approved the lowest bid offered @ US$ 373.00/MT for 380,000 MT on CFR bulk at Karachi.

The ECC also approved a technical Supplementary grant of Rs. 333.915 million in current financial year 2022-23 in favour of the Interior Ministry enabling Frontier Constabulary to establish an anti-riot unit of 2000 personnel.