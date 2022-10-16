NATIONAL

RCC Bridge to be constructed in 12 months

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The authorities concerned have directed for the construction of the bridge and multi-cell culverts on National Highway at Talash and Shamsi Khan to be completed in 12 months.

“The construction of one Reinforced Concrete Cement (RCC) Bridge and multi-cell culverts on National Highway at Talash and Shamsi Khan in 12 District Lower Dir (Dir – Chitral Road N-45) has already been approved and is at the procurement stage,” an official told APP on Sunday.
He said the construction period for the said work was one year. “The work is expected to commence within three months, after completion of the procurement process as per Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) Rules and PEC guidelines,” he added.

“The project has been approved for the replacement of Talash and Shamsi Khan Causeways with Permanent Culvert-Bridge between 110-113km Dir Lower Box Culvert at 110km and PSC Bridge at 112km (N-45),” he said.

Previous articlePTI chief ridiculed electoral process, criticizes Kaira
Next articlePCMEA wants Pak products displayed at foreign superstores
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

25 protesting physiotherapists remanded in police custody

QUETTA: As many as 25 protesting physiotherapists on Sunday remanded in police custody after they were arrested late Saturday from the red zone area...
Read more
NATIONAL

Minorities for making ‘Population Census’ process all-inclusive

ISLAMABAD: The representatives of different religious minorities have urged the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) to ensure proper representation of their youth in data...
Read more
NATIONAL

Over 20pc people suffering from mental health issues: Experts

LAHORE: About 20 to 25 per cent population of the country is suffering from some kind of mental issues and the rate of prevalence...
Read more
NATIONAL

PMC takes steps to recognize Pakistan’s NLE test in major countries

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) has started working to strengthen its technical relationship with leading international medical regulatory authorities to enhance the standard of...
Read more
NATIONAL

UNESCO sanctions financial support for 9 flood affected schools in district Diamer: CS GB

GILGIT: Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani, while talking to media on Sunday, said by the grace of Almighty Allah another good news for...
Read more
NATIONAL

PDMA director fumes at poor work at Sukkur relief camp

KARACHI: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) director admonished the officers for inadequate medical facilities after he paid a surprise visit to relief camp...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Over 20pc people suffering from mental health issues: Experts

LAHORE: About 20 to 25 per cent population of the country is suffering from some kind of mental issues and the rate of prevalence...

PMC takes steps to recognize Pakistan’s NLE test in major countries

UNESCO sanctions financial support for 9 flood affected schools in district Diamer: CS GB

PDMA director fumes at poor work at Sukkur relief camp

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.