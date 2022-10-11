Interior Ministry gets Rs410m to stop PTI long march

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet on Tuesday approved funds to the tune of Rs410 million for the Interior Ministry to “possibly halt” the proposed long march of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The cabinet approved the summary in a session chaired by the Prime Minister on Tuesday. The cabinet issued the fund to halt the possible PTI-long march toward the federal capital.

Sources said the cabinet condemned the arrest warrants issued against Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah. The Punjab Anti-Corruption Department got the arrest warrants over wrong record, they added.

The cabinet also discussed the investigation into the audio leaks from the PM House and the “missing” of cypher from the PM House record.

The senior civil judge Rawalpindi on Tuesday returned Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah’s plea against the release of his arrest warrants with an objection.