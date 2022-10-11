NATIONAL

Interior Ministry gets Rs410m to stop PTI long march

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet on Tuesday approved funds to the tune of Rs410 million for the Interior Ministry to “possibly halt” the proposed long march of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The cabinet approved the summary in a session chaired by the Prime Minister on Tuesday. The cabinet issued the fund to halt the possible PTI-long march toward the federal capital.

Sources said the cabinet condemned the arrest warrants issued against Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah. The Punjab Anti-Corruption Department got the arrest warrants over wrong record, they added.

The cabinet also discussed the investigation into the audio leaks from the PM House and the “missing” of cypher from the PM House record.

The senior civil judge Rawalpindi on Tuesday returned Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah’s plea against the release of his arrest warrants with an objection.

 

Previous articleECP resents no-appearance of PTI chief, Asad, Fawad in contempt case
Next article5 Pakistani banks downgraded to Caa1 by Moody’s
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Imran, 10 others PTI leaders charged with prohibited funding

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and 10 others leaders in prohibited...
Read more
NATIONAL

Court accepts Rana Sanaullah’s plea against arrest warrant

RAWALPINDI: A local court has accepted Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah’s plea against the issuance of arrest warrant by the anti-corruption establishment (ACE) Punjab. After accepting...
Read more
NATIONAL

Uber permanently shuts operations in five cities amid economic uncertainty

-- Stung by entry of inDrive, Bykea, Uber scraps ride-hailing & delivery operations in Karachi, Islamabad, Faisalabad, Multan and Peshawer ISLAMABAD: Ride-hailing app Uber on...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan values UK’s balanced role in regional affairs: Gen Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: British High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters (GHQ), ISPR...
Read more
NATIONAL

5 Pakistani banks downgraded to Caa1 by Moody’s

KARACHI: Moody’s Investor’s Service downgraded the long-term deposit ratings of five Pakistani banks. Allied Bank Limited, Habib Bank Ltd, MCB Bank Limited, National Bank...
Read more
NATIONAL

ECP resents no-appearance of PTI chief, Asad, Fawad in contempt case

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) expressed its resentment over the non-appearance of former prime minister Imran Khan, Fawad Chaudhry and Asad Umar...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

5 Pakistani banks downgraded to Caa1 by Moody’s

KARACHI: Moody’s Investor’s Service downgraded the long-term deposit ratings of five Pakistani banks. Allied Bank Limited, Habib Bank Ltd, MCB Bank Limited, National Bank...

Interior Ministry gets Rs410m to stop PTI long march

ECP resents no-appearance of PTI chief, Asad, Fawad in contempt case

Indian envoy summoned to condemn Shah’s custodial death: FO

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.