NATIONAL

ECP resents no-appearance of PTI chief, Asad, Fawad in contempt case

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) expressed its resentment over the non-appearance of former prime minister Imran Khan, Fawad Chaudhry and Asad Umar before it in the contempt case.

PTI leaders including Imran Khan, Fawad Chaudhry and Asad Umar are facing contempt proceedings for allegedly speaking against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja.

A four-member bench of the ECP headed by Sindh member Nisar Durrani heard the case in which PTI’s lawyer Naveed Anjum showed up.

At the outset of hearing, the Election Commission of Pakistan expressed resentment over non-presence of PTI chairman Imran Khan, Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry despite summons.

Why don’t we release arrest warrants for the accused? Sindh’s member in ECP said. The member Balochistan observed that Sindh High Court only barred from a final decision against Asad Umar, there are no directions about others.

Naveed Anjum pleaded with the ECP to give a fresh date on which Anwar Mansoor Khan will give arguments as he is busy in Islamabad today.

The Balochistan member in the commission said the law has to be abided by all the citizens, the rights of Election Commission of Pakistan are ensured in the constitution of Pakistan and no one can snub them, he added.

Later, the hearing was adjourned until October 26.

Staff Report

