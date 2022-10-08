Suspected serial killer murders eight overnight in Sheikhupura

ISLAMABAD: An alleged serial killer took eight lives late on Friday in Sheikhupura, police said on Saturday.

District Police Officer (DPO) Faisal Mukhtar told the media that all victims were sleeping in the open air at different farmhouses in a village when the suspected killer approached them, who used a sharp axe in the killing.

Police and rescue teams rushed to the sites and shifted the bodies to the hospital.

The officer said the suspect was arrested and behaved like a mentally unstable person. He would be sent for a medical checkup for a final assessment.

According to the police, a search operation was still underway to find more bodies or any suspects.

The incident has caused panic among residents in the region.