NATIONAL

Suspected serial killer murders eight overnight in Sheikhupura

By Staff Report
LAHORE, PAKISTAN - MAY 02: Police patrol to enforce lockdown measures on May 02, 2021 in Lahore, Pakistan. Lahore was put under a full lockdown on Saturday and Sunday to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Late last month, Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan deployed the the army in cities across the country to enforce standard operating procedures (SOPs) as infection rates spike during the the third wave of the pandemic. As cases in neighboring India multiply, Pakistan has announced travel restrictions which will be implemented ahead of the Eid holiday. (Photo by Betsy Joles/Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: An alleged serial killer took eight lives late on Friday in Sheikhupura, police said on Saturday.

District Police Officer (DPO) Faisal Mukhtar told the media that all victims were sleeping in the open air at different farmhouses in a village when the suspected killer approached them, who used a sharp axe in the killing.

Police and rescue teams rushed to the sites and shifted the bodies to the hospital.

The officer said the suspect was arrested and behaved like a mentally unstable person. He would be sent for a medical checkup for a final assessment.

According to the police, a search operation was still underway to find more bodies or any suspects.

The incident has caused panic among residents in the region.

Previous articleLeaked conversation proves Imran indulged in horse-trading: PM
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Leaked conversation proves Imran indulged in horse-trading: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday claimed said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has admitted to purchasing the loyalties of at...
Read more
NATIONAL

17th anniversary of October 8 quake observed

BALAKOT: People of Balakot observed a one-minute silence at 8:52 am on the 17th anniversary of the devastating earthquake of 2005 to pay homage...
Read more
NATIONAL

4,553 motorcycles, 169 cars, 2,446 phones stolen in Karachi in September

KARACHI: At least 4,553 motorcycles and 169 vehicles were stolen in Karachi in September, Citizens Police Liasion Committee (CPLC) stats showed Saturday. According to the...
Read more
NATIONAL

UN adopts resolution urging support for flood-hit Pakistan

UNITED NATIONS: The General Assembly of the United Nations expressed solidarity with flood-ravaged Pakistan and called on the world to increase aid in the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Non-bailable arrest warrant issued for Sana

-- Police party arrives in Islamabad arrest minister ISLAMABAD: A special judicial magistrate in Rawalpindi issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for Rana Sanaullah Khan, the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Minister, two tourists kidnapped from GB: report

SKARDU: Armed men, purportedly from the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), demanding the release of their accomplices from prison have kidnapped a regional minister and his...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

4,553 motorcycles, 169 cars, 2,446 phones stolen in Karachi in September

KARACHI: At least 4,553 motorcycles and 169 vehicles were stolen in Karachi in September, Citizens Police Liasion Committee (CPLC) stats showed Saturday. According to the...

UN adopts resolution urging support for flood-hit Pakistan

Non-bailable arrest warrant issued for Sana

Minister, two tourists kidnapped from GB: report

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.