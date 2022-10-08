Leaked conversation proves Imran indulged in horse-trading: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday claimed said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has admitted to purchasing the loyalties of at least five MPs apparently in the run-up to the vote of no-confidence held against him in April.

Speaking to the press outside an accountability court in Lahore, where he’d come to attend the hearing into a corruption case registered against him, Sharif accused Khan of “lying all the time”, damaging Pakistan’s relations with the United States as well as the country’s international image.

He also said that calling her niece Maryam Nawaz’s acquittal in the Avenfield House graft reference an NRO by the PTI was condemnable. Sharif said Khan should be held accountable for his “baseless propaganda” on the diplomatic cypher and Panama Papers revelations.

He said his Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and its allies in Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) coalition came into power through a constitutional process to save the economy from bankruptcy.

He said that the dollar value is now declining due to Finance Minister Ishaq Dar’s economic policies.

The prime minister said every citizen should respect the law and he appeared in court today to prove he was no different.

He said that NAB summoned disgraced former prime minister Nawaz Sharif several times but he “never sought an NRO”.

He claimed that Pakistan achieved growth and progress during the three terms of his brother as prime minister.