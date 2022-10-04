Azhar Ali, Tayyab Tahir tons give Central Punjab edge over Balochistan

RAWALPINDI: Superb tons from Azhar Ali and Tayyab Tahir put Central Punjab in a commanding position against Balochistan at the close of second day’s play of round two of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022-23 at Pindi Stadium Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

Central Punjab, who have already accumulated 10 points from the first two innings were 417 for four after starting the day on 91 for two as Azhar brought up his 44th first-class century and Tayyab stroked his second century on the bounce. They currently lead Balochistan by 232 runs.

Azhar made 107 off 196 with 11 fours and a six and Tayyab was unbeaten on 118 off 205, hitting 10 fours and a six.

Tayyab will resume his innings with young all-rounder Qasim Akram, who made 59 not out off 77 (eight fours and a six).

At Faisalabad’s Iqbal Stadium, Northern were 129 for two in reply to Sindh’s 457 for eight.

Umar Amin top-scored with an unbeaten 60 after he added 92 runs for the second wicket with Mohammad Huraira, who missed half-century by eight runs.

Sindh captain Saud Shakeel, who stroked his 12th hundred at this level on Monday, converted his overnight 112 into 158. He batted for 319 balls and hit 14 fours and two sixes.

Sarfaraz Ahmed scored his second half-century in as many matches with a 70 not out off 136 (eight fours).

Sindh were 309 for five at the completion of 100 overs and pocketed three batting points, while Northern got one point.

Umar Siddiq’s 13th first-class century lifted Southern Punjab to 308 at the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium after Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had made 240 on Monday.

Southern Punjab began the day at a precarious 48 for three before Umar smashed 19 fours in his 199-ball innings.

Salman Ali Agha was the next best batter in the innings with 64 off 88 (10 fours).

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Ihsanullah (three for 45), Arshadullah (two for 73) and Arshad Iqbal (two for 87) shared seven wickets.

Batting second, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are four for one and have a trail of 64 to surmount.

Scores in brief: Toss uncontested – Central Punjab bowl first against Balochistan at Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Balochistan 185 all out, 47.2 overs (Hussain Talat 43, Asad Shafiq 34, Haseebullah 25, Azeem Ghumman 21; Ahmed Daniyal 3-41, Mohammad Ali 3-49, Umaid Asif 2-39)

Central Punjab 417-4, 114.5 overs (Tayyab Tahir 118 not out, Azhar Ali 107, Qasim Akram 59 not out, Mohammad Saad 38, Abdullah Shafique 36, Abid Ali 30; Akif Javed 2-98)

Innings points – Balochistan (one), Central Punjab (10)

Toss uncontested – Southern Punjab elect to bowl against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 240 all out, 69.2 overs (Waqar Ahmed 134 not out, Sahibzada Farhan 44; Mohammad Ilyas 4-76, Ahmed Bashir 3-31, Hasan Ali 2-42) and 4-1, 1.1 overs

Southern Punjab 308 all out, 91.2 overs (Umar Siddiq 112, Salman Ali Agha 64, Yousuf Babar 23; Ihsanullah 3-45, Arshadullah 2-73, Arshad Iqbal 2-87)

Innings points – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (four), Southern Punjab (eight)

Sindh choose to bat against Northern at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad

Sindh 457-8, 138.5 overs (Saud Shakeel 158, Sarfaraz Ahmed 70 not out, Khurram Manzoor 58, Omair Bin Yousuf 36, Saim Ayub 35, Mohammad Asghar 29 not out, Asif Mehmood 21; Mubasir Khan 4-140)

Northern 129-2, 41 overs (Umar Amin 60 not out, Mohammad Huraira 42; Mohammad Asghar 2-56)

Innings points – Sindh (three), Northern (one).