Uzbekistan sends another humanitarian aid cargo to Pakistan

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Uzbekistan Air Force’s another special aircraft, carrying humanitarian aid goods, arrived in Karachi to support the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees for Central Asia’s relief efforts for people of Pakistan affected by massive flashfloods.

The assistance was delivered on behalf of the Uzbekistan government and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) for Central Asia, said a news release.

“We greatly appreciate the support of the Government of Uzbekistan to enable the UNHCR to provide quick humanitarian assistance when it is needed most,” said Hans Friedrich Schodder, UNHCR Representative for Central Asia.

Humanitarian aid consists of housing units to provide temporary housing for flood victims and basic necessities to mitigate the consequences of a natural disaster by providing immediate relief to those who were deprived of their homes.

The representatives of the National Disaster Management Authority and officials of the Foreign Office, on behalf of the Pakistan government, received the cargo at the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi.

“This humanitarian aid is very important for strengthening friendly ties between our peoples. An outstretched helping hand in difficult days is a sign of brotherhood and solidarity. We express our sincere gratitude to the leadership and friendly people of Uzbekistan and the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees for Central Asia,” said Ashique Ali, official of the Foreign Office.

Earlier, on September 1, on behalf of President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, a humanitarian cargo carrying 40 tons of relief goods for the flood affected had arrived in Pakistan.

 

Staff Report

