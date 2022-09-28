Minister says taking measures to prevent flood-borne infectious diseases

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has been taking special measures to prevent flood-borne diseases after catastrophic floods affected over 33 million people in the country, Minister for National Health Services Abdul Qadir Patel said on Wednesday.

Currently, the provision of timely and quality healthcare facilities and complete rehabilitation of flood victims are among the top priorities of the government as many districts remained inundated by floodwaters, the minister said.

He said that the government would utilise all available resources to assist the flood victims in rescue and relief and rehabilitation of the people and infrastructure in the flood-affected areas.

Besides already established special medical camps in the flood-affected area, nearly 50 more medical camps are being set up, and the number is being increased to prevent infectious diseases, Patel said, adding that all the basic health facilities including medicines, vaccinations, and counseling are being provided in the medical camps.