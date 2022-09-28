NATIONAL

Minister says taking measures to prevent flood-borne infectious diseases

By Staff Report
A Pakistani boy walks past the awareness advertisement against the deadly tropical disease dengue fever in Islamabad on September 30, 2011. In less than a month, 126 people have died and more than 12,000 have been diagnosed with the virus, which has spread rapidly among both rich and poor in Pakistan's cultural capital Lahore. Dengue affects between 50 and 100 million people in the tropics and subtropics each year, resulting in fever, muscle and joint ache. AFP PHOTO/Farooq NAEEM (Photo by Farooq NAEEM / AFP) (Photo by FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has been taking special measures to prevent flood-borne diseases after catastrophic floods affected over 33 million people in the country, Minister for National Health Services Abdul Qadir Patel said on Wednesday.

Currently, the provision of timely and quality healthcare facilities and complete rehabilitation of flood victims are among the top priorities of the government as many districts remained inundated by floodwaters, the minister said.

He said that the government would utilise all available resources to assist the flood victims in rescue and relief and rehabilitation of the people and infrastructure in the flood-affected areas.

Besides already established special medical camps in the flood-affected area, nearly 50 more medical camps are being set up, and the number is being increased to prevent infectious diseases, Patel said, adding that all the basic health facilities including medicines, vaccinations, and counseling are being provided in the medical camps.

